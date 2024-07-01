  • NFL
  • 5 highest-paid players in Panthers history feat. Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly and more (2024)

5 highest-paid players in Panthers history feat. Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly and more (2024)

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jul 01, 2024 16:33 GMT
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
5 highest-paid players in Panthers history feat. Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly and more (2024)

The Carolina Panthers had a year to forget in 2023, finishing with the worst record in the NFL. However, the team has cause for optimism, as it has a new head coach, a buffed-up Bryce Young and some exciting rookies drafted via the 2024 draft.

Ahead of the upcoming season, let's look at the best-paid players in Panthers history.

also-read-trending Trending

The five highest-paid players in Carolina Panthers history

Here's a look at the players that have made the most money playing for the Carolina Panthers. Please note that all figures are from Spotrac.

5. Taylor Moton, right tackle - $54,857,270

Taylor Moton protects Bryce Young from vicious hits from opposing players. He is the best-paid player on the Panthers roster and arguably their best offensive lineman.

Taylor Moton has earned $54,857,270 in his career, and the figure will only rise in the coming years.

4. Jake Delhomme, quarterback - $56,156,414

Before Cam Newton, there was Jake Delhomme, a talented quarterback who wheeled the Panthers to a respectable status in the NFL. Delhomme was a plus starter for the franchise and is remembered fondly by the faithful.

Delhomme earned $56,156,414 during his time in the league, which is respectable for the era in which he played.

3. Luke Kuechly, linebacker - $63,862,986

Luke Kuechly is easily one of the greatest defensive players of his era. Although he played in the NFL for just eight seasons, he amassed seven Pro Bowl selections, five first-team All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro nods and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.

Luke Kuechly earned $63,862,986 in an eight-year NFL career, making it look cool to defend.

2. Julius Peppers, defensive end - $84,828,000

Julius Peppers had a special career with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers icon brought fans off their seats weekly with his tenacious defense and passion on the gridiron.

Peppers earned a respectable $84,828,000 with the Panthers in an eventful career in Carolina.

1. Cam Newton, quarterback - $121,393,521

Cam Newton needs no introduction. "Superman" dominated the league from day one with his relentless style of quarterback play. Newton had the best career period during his first stint with the Panthers.

Cam Newton earned $121,393,521 during his time with the Panthers and will forever be remembered as a game-changer rather than a manager.

