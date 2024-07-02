  • NFL
  5 highest-paid players in Raiders history feat. Derek Carr, Davante Adams and more (2024)

5 highest-paid players in Raiders history feat. Derek Carr, Davante Adams and more (2024)

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jul 02, 2024 19:10 GMT
NFL: Hall of Fame Game-Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
5 highest-paid players in Raiders history feat. Derek Carr, Davante Adams and more (2024)

The Las Vegas Raiders enter 2024 to be competitive. The franchise was close to making the playoffs last season but ultimately fell in the closing stages of the regular season.

As we count down to the new season, let's look at the highest earners in Raiders' history.

also-read-trending Trending

The five highest-paid players in Las Vegas Raiders history

Here's a look at the five best-paid players in the history of the Las Vegas Raiders. Please note that all the figures here are from Spotrac:

5. Maxx Crosby, Defensive end - $38,031,315

Maxx Crosby is one of the finest defensive players in the NFL today. The sack master has been hounding your favorite quarterback for years and thus deserves a spot on this list.

Crosby has earned $38,031,315 with the Raiders. He is long overdue for a bumper contract that'll put him on the list of the best-paid defensive players in the league.

4. Charles Woodson, Safety - $40,024,869

Charles Woodson is a Raiders legend and the best strong safety in the team's history. Woodson played football frantically and patrolled the Raiders' secondary like a hawk.

Woodson earned $40,024,869 during his time with the Raiders.

3. Davante Adams, Wide receiver - $50,250,000

Davante Adams is one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL, and he's the main pass catcher on the Raiders. Adams joined the team to play with his best friend Derek Carr (so much for that). He is set to catch passes from Gardner Minshew in 2024.

Adams has earned $50,250,000 in his brief stay with the Raiders. He aims for a productive 2024 season that culminates in a playoff run.

2. Kolton Miller, Left tackle - $53,938,582

Kolton Miller is tasked with protecting the Raiders' quarterbacks from hard hits. The star offensive lineman is one of the best at his job and is paid as such.

Miller has earned $53,938,582, with the Raiders protecting the likes of Derek Carr, Jimmy G and more.

1. Derek Carr, Quarterback - $135,666,395

Derek Carr is a Las Vegas Raiders legend who enjoyed numerous Pro Bowl selections with the franchise. Carr might have left on a sour note, but don't let that distract you from his iron-clad legacy playing for the franchise.

Derek Carr earned $135,666,395 in his Raiders career and led the team to some of their best performances of the past two decades.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
