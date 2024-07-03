  • NFL
  5 highest-paid players in Ravens history feat. Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco and more (2024)

5 highest-paid players in Ravens history feat. Lamar Jackson, Joe Flacco and more (2024)

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jul 03, 2024 20:34 GMT
Syndication: Louisville
5 highest-paid players in Ravens history (Credits: IMAGN)

The Baltimore Ravens ended their 2023-24 season with the league's best regular-season record (13-4). Led by MVP Lamar Jackson, the franchise displayed remarkable dominance. However, their hope for a second Super Bowl run under John Harbaugh was dashed when they lost the AFC Championship Game 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs on January 28.

Before the 2024 season begin, look at the highest-earning players in the franchise's illustrious history.

The five highest-paid players in Baltimore Ravens history

Please note that all the figures here are from Spotrac:

5. Ray Lewis, Linebacker - $95,725,000

Ray Lewis is the greatest linebacker in Baltimore Ravens history. Lewis spent his entire NFL career with the Ravens and built a Hall of Fame-caliber career in the process.

Ray Lewis earned $95,725,000 in his NFL career and helped lead the Ravens to two Super Bowls.

4. Ronnie Stanley, Left tackle - $101,145,183

Ronnie Stanley has earned a bag protecting Ravens quarterbacks, with the left tackle being a proven performer in Baltimore's offensive line. For a reason, he's the third-highest earner in franchise history.

Ronnie Stanley has earned $101,145,183 as part of the Ravens. He's tasked with protecting the league MVP every week.

3. Terrell Suggs, Edge rusher - $105,210,000

Terrell Suggs spent the early part of his career with the Baltimore Ravens and was key to your team winning a Super Bowl. Suggs was a defensive juggernaut, and he racked up numerous Pro Bowl nods during his time in Baltimore.

Suggs earned $105,210,000 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He later played for the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.

2. Lamar Jackson, Quarterback - $112,774,549

Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks ever and has name the NFL Most Valuable Player twice. The Ravens' offence runs through him, and he has led the team to numerous postseason runs during his career.

Jackson has earned $112,774,549 in Baltimore, and thanks to the blockbuster contract he signed last year, that number will increase soon.

1. Joe Flacco, Quarterback - $147,800,000

Joe Flacco might have left Baltimore years ago, but his role in the team's Super Bowl triumph will never be forgotten. Flacco was the team's starting quarterback for about a decade before the arrival of Lamar Jackson.

Joe Flacco earned $147,800,000 with the Baltimore Ravens, and he remains a franchise legend.

