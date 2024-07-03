5 highest-paid players in Saints history feat. Drew Brees, Michael Thomas and more (2024)

The New Orleans Saints enter the 2024 NFL season with the aim of competing in the NFC Conference. Over 10 years removed from their Super Bowl win, the Saints' fan base has the right to expect a deep postseason run from their heroes.

As we count down to the new season, let's look at the highest earners in the history of the Saints. This would give us a good overview of the greatest stars who have played for them.

The five highest-paid players in New Orleans Saints history

Here's a look at the best-paid players in New Orleans Saints history. Please note that all figures are from Spotrac:

5. Terron Armstead, Left tackle - $68,101,026

Terron Armstead was the first name on the offensive line team sheet during his time in New Orleans. Armstead was an elite left tackle, and he protected the team's starting quarterback every week.

Armstead earned $68,101,026 during his time with the Saints, but has since taken his talents to South Beach.

4. Marshon Lattimore, Cornerback - $71,706,563

Marshon Lattimore is a perennial Pro Bowler and Mike Evans' worst nightmare. Lattimore has been a key part of the Saints since day 1, and his covering ability is a major factor in the success of their secondary.

Lattimore has earned $71,706,563 as a member of the New Orleans Saints. He's not going anywhere anytime soon, so the number will rise in the coming years.

3. Michael Thomas, Wide receiver - $72,520,383

Michael Thomas was once the best pass catcher in the NFL, even if it was for a brief period. The shifty wide receiver was balling out in New Orleans until he began to suffer agonizing injuries.

Thomas has earned $71,706,563 by playing in New Orleans and catching touchdown passes from the team's ever-revolving roster of quarterbacks.

2. Cameron Jordan, Defensive end - $125,020,690

Cameron Jordan is known to strike fear into the hearts of offensive players. His skill set is typically utilized by the Saints' coaching staff. Jordan has grit about him, and he plays harder by the week.

Jordan is the best-paid defensive player in the history of the New Orleans Saints. He has earned a staggering $125,020,690 to torment your favorite player.

1. Drew Brees, Quarterback - $256,527,422

Drew Brees is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history not to win a regular-season MVP award. Brees was an elite passer for over a decade-and-a-half and led the Saints to their last Super Bowl trophy.

Brees earned $256,527,422 as the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback. He owns almost every significant Saints passing record and is easily one of the best passers that the league has ever seen.

