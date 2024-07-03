  • NFL
  • 5 highest-paid players in Texans history feat. J.J. Watt and more

5 highest-paid players in Texans history feat. J.J. Watt and more

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jul 03, 2024 11:00 GMT
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
5 highest-paid players in Texans' history feat. J.J. Watt and more (IMAGN)

The Houston Texans, the newest NFL team, have a relatively illustrious history in this league. The Texans, who participated in their first NFL season in 2002, have made the playoffs seven times.

Following their successful 2023 season, where they advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and won the AFC South, the Texans will have their eyes on making their first Super Bowl trip .

Let's explore the players who have made the most money during the Houston Texans' short existence.

The highest-paid players in Houston Texans history

5) Matt Schaub, Quarterback - $69,400,000

Former Houston Texans injured quarterback Matt Schaub
Former Houston Texans injured quarterback Matt Schaub

Matt Schaub spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. He then played for the Houston Texans for the next seven seasons following his 2007 trade to the team. He made two trips to the Pro Bowl in his time in Houston and also led the NFL in passing in 2009.

Schaub received compensation totaling more than $69 million while he was with the Texans. He also played for the Oakland Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens.

4) Johnathan Joseph, Cornerback - $73,581,250

Former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph
Former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph

Johnathan Joseph made waves in the NFL in his impressive first few seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. That's why he ended up signing a $48.75 million, five-year contract with the Houston Texans in 2011.

The Texans won four playoff games and six division titles during Joseph's nine years there. Joseph earned $73.5 million in wages throughout his time with the Houston Texans.

3) Laremy Tunsil, Offensive Tackle - $92,393,795

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil
Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil and the Houston Texans agreed a $75 million, three-year contract extension last offseason.

That deal has made him the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL. The standout offensive lineman has made nearly $92 million in salary in his five years with the Texans.

Tunsil has a unique blend of agility, strength, power, quickness, skills and concentration that makes him one of the league's most prominent left tackles. He earned his fourth Pro Bowl berth in five seasons with the Texans.

At 29, Tunsil should still be able to perform at an advanced level for a few years. As his contract doesn't run out until 2026, Tunsil should be in charge of keeping C.J. Stroud's blind side safe for the remainder of the young quarterback's rookie deal.

2) Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver - $95,559,470

Houston Texans former player Andre Johnson (left)
Houston Texans former player Andre Johnson (left)

The Houston Texans selected Andre Johnson with the third overall choice in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

He had accumulated 1,012 career catches, 13,591 career receiving yards and 10 seasons of leading the team in receptions before he left the Texans in 2014.

Johnson was named to the All-Pro first team twice and the All-Pro second team twice as well. He received votes for seven Pro Bowls between 2005 and 2014.

Johnson further cemented his legendary status in Houston when he became the first player to be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor in 2017.

He made history this year when he was chosen for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, becoming the first player to be selected after starting their career with the Texans.

1) J.J. Watt, Defensive End - $100,748,000

Former Houston Texans player J.J. Watt after being inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor
Former Houston Texans player J.J. Watt after being inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor

J.J. Watt was a defensive end with the Houston Texans from 2011 to 2020.

He later played his last two career seasons with the Arizona Cardinals through 2022. Watt became known as the league's sack master during his career, winning the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year on three occasions.

Watt's financial success also correlated with his performance on the field. He was paid $100.7 million during his tenure with the Texans; the season he made the most money, 2020, brought in $15.5 million.

He became the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the league in 2014 when he inked a $100 million, six-year deal with the Texans.

Edited by Bhargav
