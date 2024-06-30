  • NFL
  • 5 highest-paid players in Titans history feat. Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and more (2024)

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 30, 2024 17:32 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are going through a rebuild heading into the 2024/25 NFL season. The franchise was a perennial playoff contender during the Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry era, but both stars departed.

As we count down to the season, let's look at the five highest earners in Tennessee's history.

also-read-trending Trending

The five highest-paid players in Tennessee Titans history

Here's a look at the five best-paid players in the history of the Tennessee Titans. Kindly take note that all figures are from Spotrac:

5. Derrick Henry, Running back - $56,407,928

Derrick Henry is arguably the most dominant running back of his generation and, by extension, the greatest running back in Titans history. Henry was a force of nature during his eight-year spell with the Titans.

The Alabama Crimson Tide product made $56,407,928 during his run with the Titans and was the catalyst for numerous highlight-reel plays.

4. Steve McNair, Quarterback - $60,984,917

Steve McNair was the team's starting quarterback for over a decade and brought constant success to the franchise. McNair was one of the first true dual-threat quarterbacks in the National Football League.

The late great Steve McNair earned $60,984,917 during his time with the franchise before joining the Baltimore Ravens to close out his professional career.

3. Jurrell Casey, Defensive tackle- $63,538,461

Jurrell Casey was a constant in the Titans' defense from 2011 to 2019. Due to his grit, grind and intensity on the gridiron, Casey was one of the first names on the team sheet.

Casey earned $63,538,461 for his efforts, and he remained a key part of the team until his departure ahead of the 2020 season.

2. Taylor Lewan, Left tackle - $82,108,813

Taylor Lewan was a key part of the Tennessee Titans offensive line for almost a decade. Lewan was a perennial Pro Bowler and one of the best players in his position for over a decade.

Lewan left the franchise in 2022, and the team has yet to find a standout replacement. He made $82,108,813 with the team.

1. Ryan Tannehill, Quarterback - $123,425,000

Ryan Tannehill played for almost five seasons as the starting quarterback of the Tennessee Titans after his departure from the Miami Dolphins. Due to his pocket awareness and understanding of Derrick Henry, Tannehill was a key weapon of Mike Vrabel's rush-heavy offense.

The Texas A&M product earned $123,425,000 in Tennessee and departed at the end of the 2023 NFL season.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
