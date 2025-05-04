5 highest-paid RBs in NFL ahead of 2025 season feat. Saquon Barkley

The running back position enjoyed a renaissance in the 2024-25 season. Saquon Barkley helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX, Derrick Henry beat the washed rumors, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery carried the Lions, and Josh Jacobs thrived outside Las Vegas. The position hasn't been this valuable in ages.

Hence, with the 2025 season a couple of months away, let's look at the five highest-paid RBs in the league.

Five highest-paid RBs in NFL ahead of 2025 season

5. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers - $12 million per year

Josh Jacobs was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2024 season. He inked a four-year, $48 million contract to join the NFC powerhouse franchise.

Jacobs thrived in his first year with the Packers. He amassed 1,329 rushing yards and a career high 15 rushing touchdowns. Furthermore, he scored the first ever receiving TD of his professional career in a win over the Houston Texans.

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - $12.3 million per year

Alvin Kamara has been vital to the Saints' offense since he entered the league. The veteran RB1 is on a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension, which he signed on October 22.

Kamara is still searching for his first 1,000 rushing yards season. He came mighty close in 2024, racking up 950 rushing yards in 14 games before missing the rest of the campaign with a groin injury.

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts - $14 million per year

Jonathan Taylor has carried the Colts on his back for seasons. The dynamic RB is a key part of the team's offense and remains one of the most talented players at his position.

Taylor signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Colts during the 2023 season. He's fresh off a 1,000+ receiving yards season in the 2024 campaign.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers - $16 million per year

Christian McCaffrey's absence was felt by the 49ers in the 2024 regular season. The Kyle Shanahan-coached side failed to make the playoffs.

McCaffrey signed a two-year, $38 million extension on June 4. The 49ers will hope that he's fit and ready to go for the 2025 regular season.

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles - $20.6 million per year

Saquon Barkley is the highest-paid RB in the league. It's only fitting due to his standing as one of the best players in the NFL.

Barkley signed a two-year, $41.2 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles on March 4. The franchise rewarded him for his Offensive Player of the Year showing in the 2024-25 campaign.

