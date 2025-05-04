5 highest-paid WRs in NFL ahead of 2025 season feat. Ja’Marr Chase

Several wide receivers thrived last season. Most teams have pass-heavy offenses, and at least one elite WR is important in such scenarios. That's why the position is one of the best paid around the league, and it's a trend set to continue for the foreseeable future.

With that in mind, let's look at the five highest-paid WRs ahead of the 2025 season.

Five highest-paid WRs in NFL ahead of 2025 season

5. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles - $32 million per year

AJ Brown is a perennial Pro Bowler and the WR1 for defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown signed his three-year, $96 million contract extension ahead of the 2024 campaign.

He repaid the team's trust by racking up 1,079 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 13 regular season games. He amassed 43 yards and a TD in Super Bowl LIX.

4. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers - $32.99 million per year

DK Metcalf left the Seattle Seahawks after six seasons via trade for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million extension and he is reportedly going to make $32.99 million per year.

Metcalf is a two-time Pro Bowler and proven WR1. He'll be tasked with improving the Steelers' Super Bowl odds ahead of the 2025 season.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys - $34 million per year

CeeDee Lamb has been Dallas' WR1 since the departure of Amari Cooper. Lamb has only gotten better in the role, and he's now a four-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro and two-time second-team All-Pro.

Lamb was rewarded with a four-year, $136 million deal in the lead-up to the 2024 season. The Cowboys star did not lose a step, racking up 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - $35 million per year

Justin Jefferson isn't just the best wideout on the Minnesota Vikings; he's also the team's best player. Every quarterback that plays with Jefferson seemingly gets a boost to their counting stats.

Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Vikings on June 3. He repaid the franchise's trust by amassing 1,533 receiving yards and a joint career high 10 touchdowns.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals - $40.25 million per year

Ja'Marr Chase is the best-paid wide receiver in the NFL. The LSU Tigers product earned the rare wide receiver Triple Crown in 2024. Hence, it's unsurprising that the Bengals broke the bank to keep him on the roster. Chase put pen to paper for a four-year, $161 million contract extension on March 18.

Chase is a four-time Pro Bowler, a one-time first-team All-Pro selection and a one-time second-team All-Pro selection. He'll be catching passes from Joe Burrow for the foreseeable future.

