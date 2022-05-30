5 highest rated quarterbacks in Madden 23

Madden NFL 23 is yet to be released, but there seems to have been a leak that confirms the ratings of the quarterbacks in the game. The top rated quarterbacks in Madden NFL 23 seem to be Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

That they are all elite is not in doubt, but we take a look below why they may have got the ratings that they did.

The highest-rated quarterbacks in Madden NFL 23

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, 99 OVR

Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback with a 99 overall on Madden NFL 23. Many will question the rationale here considering he was not at his best last season. But maybe that is the entire point, that his best is higher than the others. He did not make it to the Super Bowl last season, but he made it to the AFC Championship game. That is more than the league MVP Aaron Rodgers and stats leader Tom Brady did.

Whether Patrick Mahomes can maintain that rating going forward will be something to observe, but it shows that in terms of the quality of plays he can produce, he is viewed as the best quarterback in the league right now. He will face a challenge while having to work without Tyreek Hill, but he has the fundamentals to take the available players to the next level.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers, 98 OVR

The current league MVP ends up with a 98 overall. His stats speak for themselves. Last season, he threw for more than 4000 yards, had 37 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. His touchdown to interception ratio remains the best in the league and he has now won the MVP award in consecutive seasons.

It will be fun to see if Aaron Rodgers can win the MVP again this year and can go up to the 99 bracket. He will face the challenge of having to play without Davante Adams in Green Bay and with the added suggestion that maybe time is ticking on him to add to his Super Bowl tally.

#3 - Tom Brady, 98 OVR

What can be said of Tom Brady that has not already been said? At the age of 44, he led the league in both touchdowns and passing yards last season. He threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. He returns to the league, having initially retired, and will have a chip on his shoulder to win the whole thing again.

He looks to be healthy and recharged and all the components are there again for him to go for a deep run. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him reach the 99 overall very soon in Madden 23, if he plays at the level we all know he is capable of playing.

#4 - Josh Allen, 95 OVR

Josh Allen comes in at fourth on this list and there is a case to be made that when he gets in the groove, he is a 99 overall quarterback. Anyone who saw his perfect game in the playoffs against the New England Patriots last season will attest to that.

But where he has lacked, and which sees his points fall, is the consistency to be right up there with the best and do it day in and day out. After a couple of great seasons, this is the year he will be hoping to crack the 99 overall in Madden NFL 23 and finally make the Super Bowl, which some of his performances have richly deserved.

#5 - Lamar Jackson, 92 OVR

Lamar Jackson did not have a great season last time round and was hampered by injuries. He had less than 3000 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. But where he still shines and gets a high rating in Madden NFL 23 is as a running quarterback. Based on last season alone, one could argue that someone like Joe Burrow should be ahead of him.

He will be hoping to come back fit and ready and looking to contribute to a season where the Baltimore Ravens can go deep again. He certainly has the talent himself and among those around him to achieve his objectives.

