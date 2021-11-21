5 highest scoring NFL games of all time

There have only been five NFL games in history that have eclipsed 100 total points scored between the two teams playing. The five highest scoring NFL games ever happened between the years 1963 and 2015.

Scoring averages have significantly increased over time, which means game totals are consistently higher.

Interestingly, that has not equated to a ton of NFL games blowing up for extremely high point totals in recent years. Just three of the top ten highest scoring games have happened in the last decade, while six of them were prior to 1990.

Just two of the top 20 have occurred in the last five years.

Highest scoring NFL games in history

#4 (tied) - Houston Oilers vs. Oakland Raiders - 101 points

Cracking the top five for the highest scoring NFL game of all time is a 1963 clash between the Houston Oilers and Oakland Raiders. The two teams exploded for 101 total points in a 52-49 victory for the Raiders over the Oilers.

The second quarter of the game featured an insane 49 points by itself.

Kevin Gallagher @KevG163

QB-K-P-LB

1949-50, 1951-58

Colts 1950

Oilers 1960-66

1967-75



• PFHOF - 1981

• 4x AFL All-Star, 1x All-Pro

• All-Time AFL Tm

• '61 AFL POY

• '70 Bert Bell Award

• '70 AP Athlete of the Yr

• '74 NFL MOY

Legendary quarterback George Blanda threw five touchdown passes for the Oilers, while Tom Flores threw six touchdowns for the Raiders, just one shy of the all-time record of seven touchdown passes in a single NFL game. Both Blanda and Flores had two interceptions each.

Legendary quarterback George Blanda threw five touchdown passes for the Oilers, while Tom Flores threw six touchdowns for the Raiders, just one shy of the all-time record of seven touchdown passes in a single NFL game. Both Blanda and Flores had two interceptions each.

#4 (tied) - New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints - 101 points

Tied for the fourth-most points in an NFL game is a 2015 showdown between the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints. The game was played in the Superdome in New Orleans and the Saints came away with a 52-49 victory, an identical score to the Raiders vs. Oilers in 1963.

Three or more touchdowns were scored in each of the four quarters of this shootout. Drew Brees threw for over 500 yards and tied the NFL record with seven touchdown passes.

Eli Manning had six touchdown passes of his own, with three of those being to Odell Beckham Jr. Neither team scored a rushing touchdown.

