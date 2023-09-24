5 highest team totals in NFL history feat. Miami Dolphins blowout win over Broncos

The Miami Dolphins recorded the biggest win in their history in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the way with a monstrous display against the Denver Broncos at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The Dolphins recorded a 70-20 blowout win over the Broncos. In fact, Miami was only a few points shy from setting the biggest team total win in the league.

Since the Dolphins were on the verge of setting a new NFL record, we take a look at some of the highest-scoring team totals in the league's history.

5 Highest-scoring team totals in NFL history

#1. Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants

Washington holds the record for the highest-scoring NFL team total in a game. The Redskins recorded a 72-41 win against the Giants on November 27, 1996.

The Redskins scored a record-tying 10 touchdowns in the game. Four of them were rushing touchdowns while three were return touchdowns.

#T2. Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos

The Miami Dolphins racked up a 70-20 win over the Broncos on September 24, 2023. Mike McDaniel's side scored 10 touchdowns to set up a massive win against Sean Payton's side.

#T2. Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Colts

The Rams crushed Baltimore 70-27 on October 22, 1950. The Los Angeles outfit managed to score 10 touchdowns in the game to coast to victory.

#T4. Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

The Los Angeles Rams feature twice in this list. Interestingly, they beat the Lions by a score of 65-24 on October 29, 1950.

The staggering win came just a week after the Rams set their franchise record for most points in a game against Baltimore.

#T4. Chicago Cardinals vs. New York Bulldogs

The Cardinals crushed the New York Bulldogs 65-20 on November 13, 1949. The one-sided affair ended with the Cardinals scoring nine touchdowns in total.