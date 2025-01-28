5 iconic tight ends who never won a Super Bowl feat. Tony Gonzalez and more

Tight ends have evolved over time. In recent years, we have seen players in the position get stronger, faster and better at catching the football. It seems like every year, we get an All-Pro caliber tight end straight out of college.

However, despite the increasing popularity of the position, there are a number of tight-end superstars who have retired from the game without a Super Bowl ring. Let's take a look at a handful.

Five iconic tight ends who never won a Super Bowl

5. Charlie Sanders - Detroit Lions

Charlie Sanders is a one-franchise tight end, and his personal accolades include but aren't limited to three first-team All-Pro nods, seven Pro Bowl selections, and a spot on the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team. However, a Super Bowl is missing from the Hall of Famer's collection.

It's a pity that he played on an underachieving Detroit Lions side. Imagine what Dan Campbell could have achieved with a tight end like him in today's game.

4. Jimmy Graham - New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears

Jimmy Graham was an athletic marvel. The former college basketball standout played football in just one year at the collegiate level before being selected by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

The pick aged like fine wine. Graham was one of the best pass-catching tight ends of his era. He earned five Pro Bowl nods and led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2013. However, a Super Bowl ring eluded him.

3. Jason Witten - Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders

Jason Witten is the greatest tight end in Dallas Cowboys history. His two first-team All-Pro nods and 11 Pro Bowl selections will get him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

However, Witten played in an era when the Cowboys perennially underachieved. Hence, he retired from the game without a single Super Bowl ring.

2. Antonio Gates - San Diego / Los Angeles Chargers

Antonio Gates is the greatest undrafted tight end in NFL history. He played the position with remarkable skill, earning four first-team All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro nods, and eight Pro Bowl selections.

However, his membership in the Chargers meant that he retired from the game without a Super Bowl ring.

1. Tony Gonzalez - Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons

Tony Gonzalez is the greatest tight end to never win a Super Bowl ring and arguably the greatest pass-catching tight end of all time. Gonzalez was a trailblazer at the position and walked so that players like Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce could run.

Gonzalez played for the Kansas City Chiefs long before Patrick Mahomes came to town. Imagine him catching passes from Mahomes; it would have been a sight for NFL spectators to behold.

