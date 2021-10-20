The beauty of the NFL is that one win can turn an entire season around.

Week 6 has passed and the weekend was filled with plenty of surprises. In particular, a group of teams got a big win and showed improvement after being a concern heading into Sunday.

These five NFL teams in particular are the most improved from Week 6.

5 most improved NFL teams from Week 6

#5 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are an easy inclusion on this list after starting Week 6 by having Jon Gruden resign and being the talk of the entire NFL . The team was fresh off an ugly loss to the Chicago Bears and it would have been easy for morale to cause the Raiders to play despondently.

But Derek Carr threw for 341 yards and the Raiders defense picked off Teddy Bridgewater three times in the 34-24 win. This was quite the contrast after scoring a combined 23 points in the two previous games, both of which were losses.

#4 Kansas City Chiefs

We remain in the AFC West with a Kansas City Chiefs team that was facing adversity for the first time in a long time. Patrick Mahomes' bunch was 2-3 heading on the road to Washington.

A loss to fall to 2-4 would have had fans panicking, so all eyes were on this one.

Mahomes responded with 397 yards through the air and the Chiefs defense held the Football Team to only 13 points. It was a vintage Kansas City victory that showed they were able to bounce back and beat inferior NFL teams.

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

#3 Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts entered Sunday with a 1-4 record and a matchup against the lowly Houston Texans. But with both teams at 1-4, it's hard to say the Colts were overwhelming favorites.

PFF @PFF PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week🚀 Carson Wentz 🚀 PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week🚀 Carson Wentz 🚀 https://t.co/L0Wz65j6uS

The improvement was clear in the 31-3 beatdown of the Texans. Frank Reich let Jonathan Taylor run wild to the tune of 145 yards and the still-hobbled Carson Wentz only threw 20 passes.

It was a balanced attack that worked to perfection as the Colts proved they aren't going away quietly in the 2021 NFL season.

#2 Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens end up on this list after extending their current win streak to five games. So how did they show improvement? That came via the defense.

Marlon Humphrey @marlon_humphrey Ravens defense was looking like it’s back 👀👀 Good team win!! Ravens defense was looking like it’s back 👀👀 Good team win!!

The Ravens held a potent Los Angeles Chargers offense to just six points. It's almost hard to fathom, given how great Justin Herbert and that offense has been all season. Yet Baltimore appears to only be getting better as time goes on and that is bad news for the rest of the NFL.

#1 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally won a game and everyone in that locker room can finally relax. Urban Meyer won his first NFL game, as did Trevor Lawrence. The duo can now look forward to bigger things.

Lawrence is looking better each week and improvement is also being shown from Meyer as he uses a more balanced approach on offense. While there are still distractions in Jacksonville, a win was a major step forward for the franchise.

Edited by LeRon Haire