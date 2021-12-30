5 most influential NFL HCs of all-time ft. John Madden

The NFL has seen some incredibly influential HCs. Some have been so legendary in their name and winning that they have been named after some of the trophies that teams can achieve. Some have dominated for over 20 years. Some have the most wins in the entire history of the NFL.

Having a good HC means the difference between building a strong franchise that lasts for seasons on end. The world was saddened to hear that John Madden had passed away, and he was and always will be one of the most important figures in NFL history.

Here are five of the most influential HCs, including John Madden.

Which NFL HC has been the most influential?

#5 - John Madden

The aforementioned John Madden will go down as one of the most influential HCs in the NFL. He was a fantastic coach, analyst, and birthed a series of video games that were meant to show the common person how football worked.

So many legendary moments with John Madden on the call 🎙

Madden worked tirelessly to help the world understand the game of football to a degree that no one else would. During his time coaching the then Oakland Raiders from 1969-1978, the team won 1 Super Bowl and went to the playoffs eight of the ten seasons that he coached. His 103-32-7 record is one of the best in NFL history.

#4 - George Halas

George Halas was the HC of the infamous Chicago Bears and the owner of the team from 1922 until he died in 1983. Halas was a world-renowned coach and also played in the MLB. His overall record while coaching the bears was 324-151-31. He won six championships during his tenure with the bears.



Don Shula- 526

George Halas- 506

Bill Belichick - 474

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid can join an exclusive club on Sunday. The matchup against the Bengals would be his 400th career game. He would join the following:
Don Shula- 526
George Halas- 506
Bill Belichick - 474
Tom Landry - 454

The NFC Championship trophy is named after Halas. He was once the winningest coach in NFL history before that designation was taken over by Don Shula. Halas was one of the founders of the NFL, and one of the first 17 people inducted into the Hall of Fame.

