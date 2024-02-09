5 Kansas City Chiefs facts you haven't heard of ahead of Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to establish themselves as a dynasty in what's likely to be the most watched Super Bowl in history on Sunday.

How familiar are you with the Kansas City Chiefs before Super Bowl 58? In anticipation of the their Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada, here are some facts you can share at your Super Bowl parties.

Five Kansas City Chiefs facts ahead of Super Bowl 58

Here are five facts about the 2023 Super Bowl winners:

#1 Kansas City Chiefs were named after a former mayor of Kansas City

An early 1960s mayor of Kansas City, H. Roe Bartle, served as the inspiration for the Chiefs' name.

Roe Bartle, sometimes known as "Chief," had a major role in luring the team to Kansas City in 1963. The team's owner, Lamar Hunt, sought a new moniker for their new residence in Kansas City.

At that point, veteran Chiefs executive Jack Steadman suggested renaming the team the "Chiefs" in honor of the mayor's work.

#2 The Chiefs were initially known as the Dallas Texans

Lamar Hunt initially formed the Chiefs in the 1960s. It's interesting to note that the team's initial inspiration for the name, Dallas Texans, came from its original home of Dallas, Texas.

However, destiny had different ideas for Lamar Hunt and his football club. After the team relocated to Kansas City in 1963, Hunt first thought of referring to them as the "Kansas City Texans" and even had a draft helmet designed. Eventually, though, they changed their name to the "Kansas City Chiefs.”

#3 The Chiefs are the first NFL team to have won in four different countries

It seems like the Kansas City Chiefs are successful wherever they play. They beat the Miami Dolphins 21–14 during the regular season in Nov. 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. With the victory, the Chiefs have triumphed in four different countries in the NFL regular season.

Kansas City bested the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City in 2019, and in London in 2015, they took down the Detroit Lions 45-10. Of course, the Chiefs have also triumphed in games played in the US.

#4 The Chiefs played in the first ever Super Bowl

The NFL and the AFL were two different leagues in 1967. A club from each league contested for the title in the inaugural AFL vs. NFL World Championship Game, which later became known as the Super Bowl.

The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs faced off in the first AFL-NFL Championship Game, known as Super Bowl I, which took place on Jan. 15, 1967. Over 65 million people watched the game on television as it was played in the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

The game ended in a 35-10 victory for the Vince Lombardi-coached and Bart Starr-quarterbacked Packers. Starr was voted the game's MVP after completing 16 throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

#5 Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes to become the youngest quarterback to start four Super Bowls

When the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28, hits the field against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, he will become the youngest quarterback to start four Super Bowls.

Tom Brady, who was 30 in 2007 when he participated in his fourth Super Bowl, holds the record at the moment. Mahomes could become just the third quarterback to win three Super Bowls before turning 30 if he can lead the Chiefs to victory, the others being Tom Brady and Troy Aikman.