5 late-round prospects to address Bills' biggest needs in 2025 NFL draft ft. Kobe King 

The Buffalo Bills are in a position where they can significantly improve throughout the 2025 NFL draft. The team currently holds 10 selections in the draft, including seven picks in the final four rounds. Buffalo has some glaring needs with the linebacker, edge rusher and cornerback positions being some of the bigger positions they are going to attack.

General Manager Brandon Beane has to attack the draft to improve the team, specifically on defense.

Here's a closer look at a handful of players who should be available when the team is on the clock.

5 late-round prospects for Bills in 2025 NFL draft

#5. Kobe King, Penn State

Senior Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King could be a massive addition for the Bills and could be available in the fourth round of the draft. He played 46 games throughout his four-year career as he had 200 total tackles with 19 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, a pair of fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

King would be a welcome addition to the linebacker core as he can battle for a starting spot immediately, if not be slotted as a reserve to begin the season. Buffalo needs some help at the position and King is used to playing in the northeast, so the weather should not be an issue.

#4. Cody Simon, Ohio State

Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon has been stepping up throughout his collegiate career and stepped up in 2025 to boost his draft stock. He had 112 total tackles (51 solo, 61 assisted) with 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Simon would fill a big void for the Buffalo Bills and can be around in the late fourth round of the draft. With the linebacker room being limited in a 4-2 defense, he could be a good improvement for the team going forward if he is drafted.

#3. Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Denzel Burke has been a strong cornerback for the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes and could be available in the later portion of the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Burke stepped up as in 16 games, he finished with 48 total tackles (37 solo, 11 assisted) while adding three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a pair of pass deflections.

Getting a strong secondary option to help the Bills is critical for the team. They would have a legitimate threat to help slow down some of the better wide receivers in the NFL.

#2. Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers

Landing a wide receiver-turned-defensive back like Rutgers cornerback Robert Longerbeam would be a plus to help the Bills' secondary. He finished with 45 total tackles (26 solo, 19 assisted) with two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 11 pass deflections.

Buffalo needs some secondary help as its current starting cornerbacks are Christian Benford, Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson. With the secondary being one of the weaker aspects, Longerbeam has shown the ability to be a good cornerback in college football.

#1. Fadil Diggs, Syracuse

Fadil Diggs is an edge rusher from the Syracuse Orange, so landing a player from a semi-local college would be a major addition. He finished last season with 45 total tackles while adding 14 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a pass deflection, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

The Buffalo Bills need an edge rusher to improve their defense, especially after releasing Von Miller, so they are in a position to need to improve the edge position. He will likely be available in the sixth round with the 206th pick.

