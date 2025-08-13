5 late-round RB fantasy football draft targets who could win you the league in 2025 ft. Bhayshul Tuten

The 2025 fantasy football season is just weeks away, and managers should be carefully preparing their draft strategies for this year. One of the best ways to optimize a roster is by finding late-round sleepers with the upside to be potential league-winners. This can often be strong handcuffs and intriguing rookies, including the following five running backs.

Fantasy Football sleeper RBs in late rounds of 2025 drafts

#1 - Will Shipley, Philadelphia Eagles

Will Shipley was lightly used by the Philadelphia Eagles last year as Saquon Barkley dominated their backfield workload. Many reports indicate that Shipley may get an opportunity at more touches this year, giving him sleeper potential, especially when factoring in Barkley's extensive injury history. He finished as the weekly RB30 in his only game with ten or more touches last year, so the upside is there.

#2 - Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

Isaac Guerendo is another one of the best handcuff options this season based on the concerning injury history of Christian McCaffrey. Being the featured running back for the San Francisco 49ers has often produced massive results in recent fantasy football seasons, and Gueredo proved last year that he can handle it. He finished as the week's RB26 or better in all four of his starts last season.

#3 - Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten is one of the few rookie running backs with a clear path to potentially becoming a starter during the 2025 fantasy football season. Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby both failed to secure the role for the Jacksonville Jaguars, which likely contributed to them drafting Tuten. If he gets an opportunity to start at some point, he could be a late-round league-winner.

#4 - Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Roschon Johnson has been relatively disappointing during his career with the Chicago Bears so far. He has been buried by D'Andre Swift on their depth chart, but the arrival of new head coach Ben Johnson could create a favorable situation. His offensive system allowed two running backs to thrive when he was with the Detroit Lions, so Johnson may benefit from more opportunities at touches.

#5 - Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys

Jaydon Blue is another intriguing rookie running back to consider in 2025 fantasy football drafts. While he is unlikely to open the season as the Dallas Cowboys' starter, his explosive upside could eventually win him the job. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders have struggled in recent years, so Blue has an opportunity to potentially earn a significant workload in a high-scoring offense.

