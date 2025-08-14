5 late-round TE fantasy football draft targets who could win you the league in 2025 ft. Darren Waller

Outside of the quarterback, the wide receiver and running back positions are considered the most important when assembling a fantasy football team. That said, picking a good tight end can do wonders for any team, especially down the stretch and during championship matchups.

With the 2025 NFL season around the corner, many fantasy managers are looking for options to fill in their roster and perhaps have an edge over their opponents. Tight ends could show up when nobody expects them and make a difference on the scoreboard.

If you're one of those looking to add depth to this position in the late rounds of fantasy drafts, check out five good options to take advantage over your opponents this upcoming season.

5 late-round TE fantasy football draft targets

1. Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Zach Ertz is 34 entering the 2025 NFL season, but his experience and ability to find spots across the field make him an intriguing option for many fantasy football managers. With Terry McLaurin's future up in the air, the soon-to-be 13-year veteran can step up and become Jayden Daniel's most reliable target.

Of course, having Deebo Samuel on the field pleases the second-year quarterback, but Ertz's route-running ability and his 91 targets in 2024 are strong enough to consider him the best TE2 option out there.

2. Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Imagn

Chig Okonkwo has established himself as a solid tight end since he entered the league in 2022. He has been a consistent contributor for the Tennessee Titans, and Cam Ward's arrival could elevate his game and fantasy football numbers.

The Titans aren't stacked when it comes to solid pass-catchers, which could help the four-year veteran take a bigger role and help Ward find his rhythm this upcoming season.

3. Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

NCAA Football: Florida State at Miami - Source: Imagn

Elijah Arroyo has a remarkable upside for a rookie. The Seattle Seahawks pass-catcher led the 2025 tight end class in several stats, including yards per reception and yards per target.

He was massively underused during his first three seasons, only posting 11 receptions for 163 yards. 2024 proved different for the 22-year-old, who caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. Although he will compete with AJ Barner for targets, Arroyo's potential is undeniable, especially for fantasy football.

4. Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins

NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

This might be a leap of faith, but Darren Waller could make a difference for the Miami Dolphins. After one year of retirement, the tight end is back and will play with one of the only two people he would return to the field for: Frank Smith.

While it's never easy to come back from retirement and deliver like you never left, Waller has the chance to show up for a team that hasn't been known for feeding his tight ends. His connection with Smith and Tyreek Hill's controversies could help him grab more passes than some would think.

5. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Ja'Tavion Sanders should make a leap in his second NFL season. Coming off a campaign in which he played 55% of the Carolina Panthers' offensive snaps, Sanders will have to compete for targets with Tommy Tremble.

If Bryce Young continues to improve, Sanders would benefit, even with his shared work. He is a solid option for those who want to pick up a promising tight end in the late rounds of fantasy football drafts.

