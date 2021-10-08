5 Super Bowl contenders heading into NFL Week 5

Through four weeks of games, a handful of teams have impressed. These teams have bridged the gap between being playoff hopefuls and teams that could end up at the Super Bowl.

The Arizona Cardinals are not only the last remaining undefeated team, but they seem to be playing great football on both sides of the ball. They could well end up being the team to beat in the entire NFC.

Here's a look at five legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 5.

#5 – Green Bay Packers

Putting the Green Bay Packers on this list would not have made any bit of sense after their Week 1 beating by the New Orleans Saints.

That being said, the Packers have bounced back in a big way and shown that this is not the time to panic.

Aaron Rodgers and company have since put together three wins, which places them firmly back in the conversation as a Super Bowl hopeful team. The fact remains that the Packers have one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

Now their defense has gotten a bit scarier. In a surprise move, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith, who has since agreed to terms with the Packers. He should immediately make an impact.

#4 – Carolina Panthers

A true dark horse Super Bowl contender has entered the mix. The Carolina Panthers have shocked the collective NFL world and have been playing some good football under the command of Sam Darnold.

Yes, that Sam Darnold. The once tumultuous New York Jets quarterback has revived his career and has steadily been winning games with the Panthers.

Normally, the Panthers would feel like a bit of a stretch for Super Bowl contenders, but they recently traded for Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore comes over from the New England Patriots. With players like Haason Reddick, Shaq Thompson, and now Gilmore, this Panthers defense is going to be a problem for opposition offenses.

Edited by Samuel Green