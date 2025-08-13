5 mid-round WR fantasy football draft targets who could win you the league in 2025 ft. Rashee Rice

The 2025 fantasy football season is right around the corner, and all managers should now be preparing their draft strategies. Finding players with elite upside in the mid-rounds is a valuable way to potential league-winners for any roster. Several wide receivers have the potential to be exactly that this year, including the following five options.

Ad

Fantasy Football sleeper WRs in mid-rounds of 2025 drafts

Sleeper WRs - GETTY

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Ad

Trending

Calvin Ridley overcame some of the worst quarterback plays in the entire NFL last season, and he is on his way to finishing as the WR27 overall. The Tennessee Titans hope that they solved this problem by selecting Cam Ward with the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. This could help Ridley take a massive step forward as the likely WR1 in their offense this season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#2 - Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Ad

Tetairoa McMillan is one of the most attractive rookies to target in 2025 fantasy football drafts. The Carolina Panthers have been desperate for a true number-one option in their passing game and McMillan has the profile to be just that. His size and skillset, as well as his ideal situation with a ton of expected volume, give him elite upside in the mid-rounds this year.

#3 - Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice finished as the weekly WR17 or better in each of his first three games last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He appeared well on his way to being one of the best overall fantasy football wide receivers in a favorable situation on the Kansas City Chiefs' high-powered offense. He will have significant target competition, including from Xavier Worthy, but he truly has league-winner potential.

Ad

#4 - Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle is coming off a disappointing fantasy football season last year, but he appears to be in an ideal spot to bounce back in a major way. The Miami Dolphins moved on from Jonnu Smith during the offseason and Tyreek Hill is seemingly on the decline at this point in his career. This could result in more opportunities for Waddle, and in turn, more fantasy production.

Ad

#5 - Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Jakobi Meyers ranked as the WR18 in fantasy points per game last year in the second half of the season. This was the result of the Las Vegas Raiders trading away Davante Adams and Meyers being elevated to their WR1. He is likely to serve as their top wide receiver once again this season, making him one of the biggest sleepers in the mid-rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.