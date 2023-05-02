5 must-watch offenses in the 2023 NFL season ft. Lamar Jackson and OBJ's Ravens

In an era of highly paid quarterbacks and an AFC Conference that has to outscore Patrick Mahomes, offense is the answer, according to some NFL teams.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the driving force leading the NFC, but teams will have a chance to widen the gap if their offense can hold.

Let's take a look at five NFL offenses that might outscore the Kansas City Chiefs and will at least be a must-watch in the 2023 NFL season.

#1. Baltimore Ravens, AFC North

On Friday evening, it was announced that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens finally agreed on a price. Jackson will be guaranteed at least $185 million over five years.

Perhaps the most well-known footballer in the post-Tom Brady era, Odell Beckham Jr. made a move to Baltimore in free agency. OBJ was a Super bowl winner with the LA Rams but got injured and has not played since.

The Ravens went all out for Jackson, selecting WR Zay Flowers out of Boston, who ran a 4.42 at the combine a few weeks prior. Flowers also averaged 42.9 yards after the catch last season, and was the second-highest rated receiver in the 2023 draft.

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards will provide a one-two punch in the running game, and of course Lamar Jackson has the ability to get first downs with his legs. Lamar has over 4,000 rushing yards in his five seasons, still getting over 700 yards the past two years despite only playing 12 games in both seasons.

One of the elite return men in the league, Devin Duvernay has the ability to return kicks for scores and can burn defenders. Rashod Bateman (first-round pick from 2021) has yet to land on his feet playing 19 games in two years, but this could be his season. Adding to that, Nelson Agholor was picked up in the free agency period. Agholor was a big piece for the Eagles Super Bowl win in 2017.

A fourth-round pick from last year, Isaiah Likely emerged as a good piece for the offense, but the tight end room is all about Mark Andrews. He has been Lamar's safety blanket in 2021 and 2022 getting over 1,300 yards in 2021, Andrews is one of the best TE's in the game and is a YAC machine.

With opponents paranoid about an elite Ravens run game, spaces will emerge for the Ravens receivers to get one-on-one with their man and break big plays.

Jackson's legs provide a nightmare for defensive coordinators, and Jackson will go twenty yards in the blink of an eye. If Jackson and the rest of his target men can stay healthy, every Ravens will be a must watch.

#2. Indianapolis Colts, AFC South

Anthony Richardson is a one-in-a-million talent, with the 6'4 foot QB running a 4.43 followed by a 40.5 vertical jump, which makes Josh Allen look normal.

New head coach Stane Steichen was able to evolve Jalen Hurts last season. Physically speaking, Richardson is a different beast compared to Hurts, but Hurts has nullified any problems, and Richardson has yet to.

Jonathan Taylor, winner of the OPOTY from 2021 could not keep his flame lit in 2022 as injuries set him back. Taylor will bust off big runs at any moment but will also fight for every yard. Himself and Richardson could easily combine for 2,000+ yards on the ground.

The 79th pick in the NFL draft, Josh Downs is a nimble speedster who can separate from opponents easily.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Isaiah McKenzie are part of a thin receiving room. Pittman is an excellent WR1 option at 6'4 he can go up and grab it against any defender and could be good for 100 receptions. McKenzie was frustating in times at Buffalo with frequent drops but is good depth.

Mo Alie-Cox plus 6'7 Jelani Woods are the leaders in the tight end room. Cox is a good blocker but will need to help out more in the passing game, as he has yet to get 400+ yards in a season in his five years. Woods is a freak of nature in the redzone, throwing him the ball probably results in a TD. He is a capable blocker and provides big opportunities for Richardson to throw high pointers.

The offense that was created for QB's to carve the defense apart will be a joy to watch. Hopefully, for the Colts' sake, their first long-term option since Andrew Luck will be able to blow the NFL away.

#3. Buffalo Bills, AFC East

TE Dalton Kincaid was allowed to slide to the Buffalo Bills, and the Bills have gone offense in the first round for the first time since the 2018 NFL draft. Dawson Knox is fresh off a new contract and the 29th offense in tight end catches last season now has arguably the best TE room in the business.

James Cook, Damien Harris and Nyheim Hynes are all relatively new in Buffalo. Cook was drafted last year in the second round averaging 8.6 yards per run in 2022. Harris did not get his first fifth year in New England and was shipped off to division rivals Buffalo. Hines made a move mid-season last year and will be a key part to this run game.

Stefon Diggs is one of the NFL's best receivers and has helped Josh Allen develop as one of the elite QB's. Diggs has five straight 1,000+ yards seasons and has atleast 100+ receptions in each of his three years with Allen.

Gabe Davis set records in the playoff loss to the Chiefs, getting over 200 yards and 4 TD's in the loss. That's Davis's game in a nutshell. He makes big plays down the field and averaged 17 yards per reception last year.

Trent Sherfield was certainly not the main receiver in Miami last year, but was able to have a good season while defenses were distracted by Hill and Waddle.

Allen is the hardest QB in the league to stop on short yardage because he can take off and will not back down from any defender if that means picking up a first down. Allen has a one-in-a-million arm and can sling it 50-60 easily into his receiver's hands for an open TD.

#4. Detroit Lions, NFC North

The Detroit Lions sure made some bold decisions in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Lions swapped their sixth pick with the Cardinals to go up to 12th in the draft, and with that pick they selected RB Jahymr Gibbs. If they were going RB you would figure they would have gone for Bijan Robinson, but Robinson was unavailable at 12 and thus, Gibbs became a Lion.

The Bama running back may have a limited role as the Lions signed RB David Montgomery in free agency.

Jared Goff defied all expectations in the 2022 NFL season, throwing 29 TDs to 7 INTs. The Lions were written off as a joke team after Matthew Stafford's trade, and after a rough 2021, the Lions pulled off 9 wins and were a win away from the playoffs.

Not all is well, though, as gambling charges led to a suspension for the first-round pick from last year, Jameson Williams. Williams only had one catch last season due to an injury earlier in the year, albeit it resulted in a TD, but he will miss the first six games of 2023.

Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as the team's lead man in 2022, St. Brown is elite and provides a pass-heavy team with the receiver they deserve. Josh Reynolds followed his old QB to Detroit and is a pair of safe hands in a young, talented receiving room.

The second-round pick was tight end Sam Laporta. T.J. Hockenson moved to division rival the Minnesota Vikings last season, creating a big need for the Lions, and that's now filled by Laporta.

The Lions did take on quarterback Hendon Hooker late in the second, but he will not feature in 2023 unless Goff gets injured.

The team will feel the repurccisons from gambling charges but when this offense is all-together it will be a must-watch on TV.

#5. Philadelphia Eagles, NFC East

The Eagles have the best roster in the league that has become clear after the 2023 NFL draft.

QB Jalen Hurts emerged as one of the NFL's best in 2022 earning himself a hefty new contract. Hurts threw 27 TD's in 2022 and 13 on the ground. Hurts was thankful to Shane Steichen (now Colts head coach) for his change of fortune in 2022.

Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott will be a deadly trio in 2023. The Eagles are a nightmare in all aspects, but the run game behind an elite O-line is nightmare fueling.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are among the league's top three receiving combos. Brown had 1,496 yards last season through the air and Smith had 1,196 yards. Smith is capable of catching any ball against any defender and Brown can run any route successfully. Quez Watkins gives over the top speed for Hurts.

Tight end Dallas Goedert, who dominated the Super Bowl in February, is an underappreciated tight end and has a pair of safe hands.

The Eagles have the infamous QB Sneak that was absolutely unstoppable last season. Center Jason Kelce is coming back for another campaign, and the Eagles could walk into another Super Bowl appearance in the 2023 NFL season.

