5 of the NFL's biggest one-season wonders

While some players become legends through consistent output in their careers, others are one-season wonders who come onto the scene and then flame out. They have a season that has the fans touting them up as the next big thing, only for them to fall into the abyss and fade from our memories. But these one-season wonders must be appreciated for providing us with some of the greatest highlights and we would like to remember them here.

#1 - James Allen, RB, 2000, Chicago Bears

James Allen played for the Chicago Bears from 1997-2001. The first three seasons were nothing special. But in 2000, it seemed that he was coming into his own. He rushed for a franchise-leading 1,120 yards in total and scored two touchdowns. He also had 39 receptions for 291 yards and one touchdown.

Just as it looked as if he was going to establish himself in that spot, he had a nightmare of a game against the New York Jets where he fumbled thrice. In 2001, Anthony Thomas took over his starting role, consigning him to become a one-season wonder.

#2 - Ladell Betts, RB, 2006, Washington Redskins

Ladell Betts played for the Washington Redskins from 2002 to 2009. His breakout season was in 2006, when starting running back Clinton Portis was injured. He rushed for 1,154 yards with 4.7 yards per carry and had four rushing touchdowns. He also had 53 receptions for 445 yards. With Portis' return the following season, he never got a fair chance thereafter, becoming a footnote as a one-season wonder.

#3 - Kevin Curtis, WR, 2007, Philadelphia Eagles

Kevin Curtis began his career with the St. Louis Rams in 2003 but found himself with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2007. He had his breakout season there, but did not develop from that, becoming a one-season wonder.

In 2007, he had 1,110 yards, 77 receptions and six touchdowns. Unfortunately, in the two subsequent seasons he was let down by injuries and never made it back to his peak form.

#4 - Derek Anderson, QB, 2007, Cleveland Browns

Derek Anderson played for the Cleveland Browns from 2005 to 2009. In 2007, he threw for 3,787 yards, 29 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. For this mammoth season, he was selected to the Pro-Bowl.

Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano Derek Anderson made the Pro Bowl in 2007. Since then, the Browns have started 11 different QB. Derek Anderson made the Pro Bowl in 2007. Since then, the Browns have started 11 different QB.

However, the 2008 season went downhill fast after he suffered a concussion in the pre-season and did not get enough practice going into the season. He was benched in favor of Brady Quinn midway and remains etched in our memories as a one-season wonder.

#5 - Gary Barnidge, TE, 2015, Cleveland Browns

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Another Cleveland Browns player who makes this list is Gary Barnidge. He led an abysmal Browns team with 79 receptions, 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. He was selected to a Pro-Bowl for his efforts. But he was to become a one-season wonder when next season he had just 612 yards on 55 receptions. He was gone the season after that.

Edited by Piyush Bisht