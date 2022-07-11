5 NFL coaches who were fired over off-the-field controversies 

The life of an NFL coach is one of the toughest going (sports-wise). It requires long hours, the decication to watching film, organizing practices and everything else in between.

The job is hard enough without adding in one's own troubles. For some NFL coaches, their off-field issues have affected their jobs in the the league. Most issues that happen off the field can easily be rectified. In today's world, everyone adheres to strict rules regarding personal conduct. But that doesn't mean that coaches can't slip up.

Sometimes, it is a little incident; other times, it is serious, and the police get involved. When that happens, the coaches normally no longer have jobs.

We now look at five NFL coaches who were fired after off-the-field controversies.

#5 - Tom Cable - Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders v Seattle Seahawks

Raiders owner Al Davis did not fire Tom Cable for a single off-field issue. Instead, he was fired after a string of them.

Cable had accusations of domestic violence, along with workplace assault, after he allegedly assaulted then-former assistant coach Randy Hanson. Cable was accused of taking his girlfriend Marie Lutz on away team trips. Lutz was also involved in several lawsuits.

In the end, it simply became too much for the Raiders owner, who fired Cable after a string of alleged offenses.

#4 - Gregg Williams - New Orleans Saints/ St.Louis Rams

NFC Championship: Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints

The then-Saints defensive coordinator set up a system that would reward players who hurt or injured opposing players. This is now infamously known as "BountyGate."

Williams had signed on to be the St. Louis Rams defensive coordinator back in 2012. However, just four weeks later, Bountygate's story was released, and it all went down hill from there.

Williams was suspended indefinitely by the NFL (later, it became a year-long suspension) along with Sean Payton. The Rams then fired Williams at the end of the year. He was hired and fired without even coaching a single practice. He was reinstated in 2013.

#3- Josh McDaniels - Denver Broncos

Denver Bronco's Team Practice

Like Cable, McDaniels was fired by the Broncos for several issues, but the main one was his involvement in SpyGate. Broncos video coordinator Steve Scarnecchia videod the San Francisco 49ers' walkthrough in London on October 30, 2010. Scarnecchia was fired from the team and McDaniels fined $50,000.

But it was a build-up of off-field issues that led to McDaniels' demise per The Denver Post. They say the apple doesn't fall far from the Belichick tree. In McDaniels' case, that appears to be true.

#2 - Urban Meyer - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

We all know the story of Urban Meyer's infamous time with the Jaguars, don't we? For those who don't, it was not the best time. There were allegations that he kicked former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo. Then, the video emerged of him and another woman at a bar. To finish it off, the strength and conditioning coach he hired was accused of making racist remarks to the team's African American players per ESPN.com.

In total, Meyer lasted just 13 games. With the team failing badly on the field and all the off-field issues, the Jaguars fired him. He was in an NFL coaching job for less than a year.

#1- Jon Gruden - Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders

Not many saw this coming. Gruden had his emails leaked as part of the investigation into Washington owner Dan Synder's workplace misconduct situation. What was revealed was horrible.

It was found that Gruden attacked several NFL players and personalities using misogynistic, homophobic and racist language.

Gruden was publicly shamed for what was revealed about him in those emails. While people say he "resigned," it was more a case of him being pushed out/fired by the Raiders.

It is still perhaps one of the most horrible things that have happened in the NFL.

