5 NFL Draft rookies who will not dethrone veterans in their first-year feat. Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

The 2024 NFL Draft took place from April 25 to April 27 in Detroit, Michigan. Offensive players dominated this year's draft, as we saw six quarterbacks getting selected with the first 12 picks.

UCLA's Laiatu Latu was the first defensive player to get drafted this year, as he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick. However, despite the teams focusing more on offensive players, multiple rookies won't be able to play a significant role in their first year in the league.

In this article, I discuss the five players who are unlikely to dethrone the veterans on the depth chart of their team in 2024.

2024 NFL Draft: Rookies who will not dethrone veterans in their first-year

NFL: Atlanta Falcons-Michael Penix Jr Press Conference

#1. Michael Penix Jr., QB - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick was the biggest surprise of the 2024 NFL Draft. They recently signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, and the franchise has no plans to start Penix Jr. this year.

As a result, if Cousins stays healthy and plays well, the former Washington Huskies quarterback is unlikely to see the field for at least a year or two in Atlanta.

#2. Braelon Allen, RB - New York Jets

Braelon Allen

The New York Jets drafted running back Brealon Allen with the 134th overall pick. The 20-year-old running back will be the youngest player in the league during his rookie year and will likely start the season as the Jets' RB3.

He will work behind Breece Hall and Israel Abanikanda, as the team will focus on his development rather than rushing him onto the field in 2024.

#3. Spencer Rattler, QB - New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler at the NFL Combine

The New Orleans Saints drafted quarterback Spencer Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Rattler was the seventh quarterback taken this year and will start the season as Derek Carr's backup in the NFC South.

The Saints signed Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract last year, and although his performance has been underwhelming so far, he will continue to be their starting quarterback. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if Rattler takes over from Carr next year, as the South Carolina product has the talent to succeed in the NFL.

#4. Drake Maye, QB - New England Patriots

Drake Maye at the NFL Draft

The New England Patriots refused to trade down in the draft and selected Drake Maye with the third overall pick. According to reports, the franchise rejected offers from the Vikings and Giants for the third overall pick as they believe the North Carolina product has the traits to become their new franchise quarterback.

However, that doesn't mean that Maye will start right away in his rookie year. Expectations are that the 21-year-old quarterback will learn under Jacoby Brissett in his rookie year, and would eventually take over next year or later.

It will be better for Maye to sit a year behind a veteran quarterback, as that will allow him to get used to the NFL and improve his fundamentals, which many have concerns with.

#5. Kingsley Suamataia, OT - Kansas City Chiefs

Kingsley Suamataia

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Kingsley Suamataia with the 63rd overall pick in this year's draft, and it was a great value selection at a position of need for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

However, the BYU product might take time to become a starter for the Chiefs, as there are still areas where he could improve before taking the field. The Chiefs currently have Wanya Morris as their starting left tackle, but they could even sign a veteran tackle on a one-year deal while Suamataia continues to develop into becoming a starter for them soon.