5 NFL Fantasy waiver wire wide receivers for Week 2 2022 season ft. Curtis Samuel

As the NFL season is finally back underway, it means our fantasy teams have also kicked off the season. We saw some of the game’s best wide receivers ball out in Week 1, such as Justin Jefferson. He had 184 receiving yards along with two touchdowns in the Minnesota Vikings' win against the Green Bay Packers.

While Jefferson will not be available to pick in your fantasy league’s waiver wire, there are still plenty of excellent receivers who you could grab to win your games and your league!

#5 – Jarvis Landry

Veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry was an under-the-radar free agency pickup by the New Orleans Saints during the offseason, and would be an excellent pick in your fantasy league.

Landry seems to have formed an instant connection with quarterback Jameis Winston as he was targeted nine times in the Saints’ Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to fantasypros.com, he’s still available in around half of all leagues. While the veteran may play second fiddle to Michael Thomas, expect him to be an excellent waiver wire steal.

#4 – Tyler Boyd

The Cincinnati Bengals offense is dominated by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But with the latter possibly missing time due to injury, Tyler Boyd could be an excellent streaming option in your league.

Boyd has always been a viable fantasy option whenever Higgins has missed time, as he finished WR9 when Higgins missed Week 4 of 2021. Look to grab the veteran slot man in your league, especially if Higgins is inactive.

#3 – Devin Duvernay

Lamar Jackson may have a new favorite target in third-year receiver Devin Duvernay. Despite Duvernay doing virtually nothing in the NFL thus far, he exploded in Week 1 of 2022 with two receiving touchdowns in the Ravens’ win against the Jets.

He may sit behind Rashod Bateman in the depth chart, but as he’s only rostered in 0.3% of leagues according to NFL.com, he’s a fantastic waiver wire pick up.

#2 – Robbie Anderson

After some poor quarterback play during his Carolina Panthers tenure, Robbie Anderson may have finally found a QB who can get him the ball. After catching passes from Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and PJ Walker in 2021, Baker Mayfield is now the starter for the team.

Anderson seems to have made an instant connection with the former Browns quarterback, going for 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

Not only that, Anderson was also targeted eight times, showing that the 29-year-old could become a safety blanket for his quarterback throughout the year. Rostered in just two percent of fantasy leagues according to NFL.com, this pick up seems like a no-brainer.

#1 – Curtis Samuel

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel is a must-grab in your fantasy league if he’s still available. Despite missing much of 2021 through injury, Samuel was excellent in his first game with new quarterback Carson Wentz.

Samuel had a team-high 11 targets during the team's Week 1 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as 72 total yards and a touchdown.

With Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson in a loaded wide receiver room, expect Samuel to face competition. But as he’s built an instant rapport with Wentz, he’s a must-add right now.

