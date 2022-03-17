5 NFL Free Agents with a Point to Prove 2022

Every time a new free agency period rolls around, every free agent switching franchises has a point to prove. This is both to their new employers that they're worth the investment and the team that has let them leave, that they shouldn't have been allowed to walk out the door regardless of their price demands.

The NFL Free Agency circus for 2022 kicked off on Monday. A host of players have those very points to prove when the regular season finally rolls around.

Established stars such as Brandon Scherff and JC Jackson have moved to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the L.A. Chargers, respectively, but for the most part, we know exactly what these players will bring to their new franchises.

However, some free agency acquisitions have left the NFL world a little perplexed, be it the move itself or the money being thrown at mediocre players.

Here are 5 NFL Free Agents with a point to prove going into the 2022 NFL season.

#5 - Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars

Evan Engram was one of many players on the move at the start of the 2022 free agency period, joining up with Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year $9 million deal.

Engram's career has been marred by crucial dropped catches, but despite this he made the Pro Bowl in 2020 after putting up 654 yards in 14 starts.

Lawrence and new head coach Doug Pederson will be looking to unlock Engram's potential as the former first-round pick is yet to prove to the rest of the NFL that he's been worth that draft pick.

#4 - Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Steelers

In what could be the final chance to dispel the 'bust' tag, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on a two-year $14.25 million contract following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

Trubisky was drafted two overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears - the same draft which featured both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Trubisky had his best season for Chicago in 2018, winning the NFC North, making the playoffs, and receiving a Pro Bowl selection.

However, since then, his career has fallen off a cliff, having been released by the Bears in 2020 and spending the 2021 season as Josh Allen's back-up with the Buffalo Bills.

Top 3 NFL Free Agent signings with a Point to Prove 2022

#3 - DJ Chark, WR, Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars released former LSU wide receiver DJ Chark following the 2021 season. He featured in only four games after suffering a fractured ankle that ended his season prematurely.

The Detroit Lions picked up Chark on a one-year $10 million prove-it deal. Chark was a Pro Bowl selection after putting up 1000 yards in the 2019 season. If he can form a partnership with Jared Goff in Detroit and stay healthy, he could earn himself a hefty payday after the 2022 season.

#2 - C.J. Uzomah, TE, Jets

Tight end C.J. Uzomah was picked up by the New York Jets on a three-year deal worth $24 million. Uzomah was a fan favorite during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, but the time has now come to prove he's worthy of a consistent starting role.

Since Uzomah was drafted in 2015, he hasn't put up any outstanding receiving stats, only amassing 1591 career receiving yards with 13 touchdowns in 79 career games. 493 of those yards came in the 2021 season, so Uzomah's consistency is something he'll be looking to prove in 2022.

#1 - Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the biggest splash on day one of the 2022 free agency period, making former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk one of the highest-paid wideouts in the NFL. Kirk has agreed to a four-year $72 million contract that includes $37 million fully guaranteed and a maximum value of $84 million.

This is being widely reported as an overpay by the Jags, as Kirk is yet to have topped 1000 yards receiving during his four years in the NFL. His career-best came in 2021, totaling 982 yards and five touchdowns, but he was seen as a secondary receiver behind star DeAndre Hopkins.

The time has now come for Kirk to become a true WR1 and prove he's worth all the capital the Jaguars have invested in him.

