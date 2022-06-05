5 NFL Head Coaches who could win their first Super Bowl in the 2022 season

It sometimes seems like NFL coaches are hired to get fired.

The lasting power of an NFL head coach depends on a variety of factors: wins and losses, of course, but also relationships with star players, their ability to adapt on the fly and their perception among NFL media. For every Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll or Mike Tomlin, there are hundreds more who have lasted one to two years in the position.

NFL head coaches who do make it to the Super Bowl and win the championship game become part of an elite group. For many talented coaches, reaching that final level takes the right players, the ideal situation and a little bit of luck.

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, here are 5 NFL head coaches who could win their first Super Bowl:

Sean McDermott - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Sean McDermott has been the head coach of the Buffalo Bills for six seasons and has compiled a record of 49-33. But that doesn't tell the true story of McDermott's impact on the franchise.

He has turned the team's defense into one of the most potent in the league, while allowing his coaches to have major input on the team's scheme. Credit for the development of Josh Allen into one of the league's elite players often goes to former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, but not seeing McDermott's impact is foolish. Entering the 2022 NFL season, the Bills are poised to not only win the AFC East, but are the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Todd Bowles - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Press Conference

Todd Bowles has won a Super Bowl as the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but this season will be his first real opportunity to win a championship as a head coach.

Bowles formerly coached the New York Jets, but was fired after four seasons. This was more of a product of the Jets environment than Bowles' ability to coach a team.

Bowles was promoted to head coach in Tampa Bay after the retirement of Bruce Arians this offseason. Bowles seemingly has a great relationship with the returning Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is back after testing the head coaching waters himself. The NFC is as wide-open as it has ever been and the Buccaneers look poised to make another run a title.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers "Looking forward to all the guys just getting back together."



🗣: HC Todd Bowles on minicamp next week "Looking forward to all the guys just getting back together."🗣: HC Todd Bowles on minicamp next week https://t.co/iD9k2C5dxs

Matt LaFleur - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

If you look at all the success the Green Bay Packers and Matt LaFleur have had over the past several years, it might surprise you to find out that he's not a Super Bowl winner.

LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers may be in an up-and-down relationship, but together they have made the Packers a force in the NFC. In order to get over that hump this season, LaFleur might have to give his best coaching performance.

The Rodgers and Davante Adams connection is gone and the team has holes along the offensive line that need repair. However, with Rodgers, there is always a chance at a success. For LaFleur, that success could culminate in his first NFL championship.

Brandon Staley - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers are a team on the rise. With Justin Herbert, they possess one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Head coach Brandon Staley will be looking to do with the Chargers what his mentor, Sean McVay, did with the L.A. Rams in 2022.

Staley is a defensive-minded coach who in many ways learned on the job last season after blistering through the coaching ranks. Staley will be in a better position in 2022 to lead the Chargers into the playoffs thanks not only to his experience and Herbert's progression, but because of a Chargers defense that looks dominant.

With Khalil Mack being added to a defense that already has Joey Bosa and Darwin James, they could be the team that makes it out of the crowded AFC West.

Zac Taylor - Cincinnati Bengals

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised everyone by representing the AFC in last year's Super Bowl. Heading into the 2022 season, the Bengals will be dealing with something they're not used to - expectations.

Joe Burrow and company are a team on the rise with a core group of young players whose best days are still in front of them. Getting to the Super Bowl in back-to-back years will be no easy task, but the Bengals shored up their offensive line in the off-season and have a sneaky good defense.

Of course, the Bengals will live and die on the arm of Joe Burrow, but that is not a bad place to be. The AFC West might be so competitive that they knock each other out of contention, paving the way for the Bengals and Taylor to build on last year's success.

FOX19 NOW @FOX19 Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow throws the 2022 Reds Opening Day First Pitch to his head coach, Zac Taylor! STRIKEBengals Quarterback Joe Burrow throws the 2022 Reds Opening Day First Pitch to his head coach, Zac Taylor! STRIKE ‼ Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow throws the 2022 Reds Opening Day First Pitch to his head coach, Zac Taylor! https://t.co/eJlRA4ds6Q

