5 NFL head coaches who could get fired in 2025 season ft. Zac Taylor and more

The NFL is a win-now league. Every season, team owners seem to get less patient when coaches aren't able to deliver results. Hence, it's not unusual to see first-year or second-year head coaches being shown the door. With the 2025 season just a few months away, let's look at five head coaches that could get fired in the upcoming season.

Five NFL head coaches who could get fired in 2025 season

5. Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Liam Coen is a brilliant offensive mind. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC did a phenomenal job with the team's offense last season and made them a threat both on the ground and in the air.

Coen was offered a new contract to remain with the Bucs but opted to take his first head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars instead. His move might have made him public enemy number one in Tampa Bay.

Coen's job won't be a walk in the park at Jacksonville. The team has loads of problems, and a poor season could see him shown the door. Coen must work to revitalize Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense.

4. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

Aaron Glenn thrived as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2024. Glenn was instrumental in the Lions going from NFC also-rans to becoming one of the genuine powerhouses in the conference.

Glenn accepted the New York Jets job, and he's now returning to his former team, the one that drafted him, for his first head coaching gig. However, it's not going to be an easy opportunity for the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010, and Woody Johnson might be impatient with the mistakes that come with a rookie head coach. Anything less than a solid playoff push might see Glenn back in the hiring circle for the 2026 season.

3. Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer is a career offensive coordinator/ assistant coach. Schottenheimer spent the last few seasons with the Cowboys, at first as a coaching analyst and then as an offensive coordinator.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones elevated Schottenheimer to the head coach role following Mike McCarthy's departure. He's arguably the least impressive hire in the offseason carousel.

Due to his inexperience and the Cowboys' urgent need to be competitive, Schottenheimer is in an unenviable position heading into the 2025 NFL season. Anything less than a postseason push would likely cost him his job.

2. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan has long been hailed as one of the most brilliant offensive minds in the NFL. His work with the San Francisco 49ers over the past eight years has earned him many plaudits.

However, the 49ers' failure to make the playoffs in 2024 surely raised some eyebrows. It reminded fans of Shanahan's mistakes in the two Super Bowl losses during his tenure.

Therefore, the 2019 Sporting News NFL Coach of the Year winner enters the 2025 season on the hot seat. He cannot afford to miss out on the playoffs in the upcoming NFL season.

1. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have been busy this offseason. They've signed Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term contracts and are working on an extension with Trey Hendrickson.

With all the money being committed to the players, the pressure is on Zac Taylor to keep the Bengals in Super Bowl contention. These renewals aren't cheap, and the front office will likely want to see results in the near future.

A season like the 2024/25 NFL season will likely be the last straw for the Bengals' front office, and the team will probably not want to waste another season of Joe Burrow's prime.

