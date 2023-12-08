5 NFL head coaches who make less money than Jim Harbaugh's reported $55 million Michigan offer

According to reports, Michigan is negotiating an enormous contract extension with Jim Harbaugh, with the goal of keeping him the coach until 2028.

With the possible five-year, $55 million contract, Harbaugh would be the second-highest paid coach in NCAA football, after Nick Saban, the coach of Alabama.

Reports have surfaced suggesting that Harbaugh has been shortlisted as a coaching option by the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, and that he has recently entertained the idea of entering the NFL. In the likely event that the new contract is accepted, Harbaugh will not be on the NFL sidelines for some time.

Jim Harbaugh would immediately be on a contract larger than that of some NFL coaches if he accepts the reported five-year, $55 million contract extension with Michigan.

NFL head coaches who make less money than Jim Harbaugh's proposed contract

Here are five of them:

#1 Kevin Stefanski - Cleveland Browns - $3.5 million/year

Kevin Stefanski is among the lowest-paid NFL coaches.

In 2020, Kevin Stefanski took on his first coaching position in the NFL when he was named the coach of the Cleveland Browns. He had only been with the Minnesota Vikings as their offensive coordinator before then.

Due to this factor as well as the Browns' reputation for frugal spending, Stefanski only secured a contract that pays him $3.5 million every year, according to ClutchPoints.

Thecoach, who has elevated the Browns into the postseason picture this year, should be able to request a pay increase soon if he can continue to string together more solid wins.

#2 Mike McCarthy - Dallas Cowboys - $4 million/year

Coach Mike McCarthy earns $4 million per year with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2020, Mike McCarthy agreed a five-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Reports from Marca says that he makes $4 million a year. It makes sense that he could have pushed for more given his resume with the Green Bay Packers before he took up the Cowboys job.

During his 17-year tenure as an NFL coach, he has amassed a somewhat remarkable 173-110-2 record. Additionally, he's one of just five coaches who have guided an NFL team to eight consecutive postseason berths.

#3 Zac Taylor - Cincinnati Bengals - $4.5 million/year

Zac Taylor is in his fifth season as the coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals provides evidence that age and experience can influence an NFL coach's paycheck.

The Bengals swiftly appointed him as coach following his tenure as quarterbacks coach with the St. Louis Rams, where he assisted the team in reaching the Super Bowl in 2018.

On a $4.5 million salary, Taylor guided Cincinnati to its first postseason victory in more than 20 years in 2021, during just his third season. That season, he also guided the team to the Super Bowl, where they narrowly lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Given what he has accomplished with the Bengals, Taylor could negotiate for a larger salary when it's time to negotiate an extension.

#4 Robert Saleh - New York Jets - $5 million/year

Robert Saleh is in his third season as the coach of the New York Jets.

Robert Saleh, the coach of the New York Jets, is now in the third year of a five-year contract that pays $5 million annually, according to Diario AS.

In just his second season, Saleh raised the Jets' win total with a youthful core. Going into the 2023 campaign, there was optimism around the squad that they may contend with the addition of Aaron Rodgers.

Saleh continues to perform fairly for the Jets despite Rodgers' injury and other quarterback issues they have faced this season. The coach's $5 million salary is rather team-friendly, considering the work he has done since he joined.

#5 - Matt LaFleur - Green Bay Packers - $5 million/year

Matt LaFleur earns $5 million per season as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers pay Matt LaFleur an annual compensation of $5 million, according to Diario AS.

Given the formidable task of rebuilding the squad in the wake of longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers' departure to the Jets in the most recent offseason, the young coach could request a raise when his current deal expires.