5 NFL legends who got snubbed from Hall of Fame induction in 2025 ft. Eli Manning

Four new Pro Football Hall of Fame selections were announced at the NFL honors on Thursday night. Sterling Sharpe, Eric Allen, Jared Allen and Antonio Gates were confirmed as the 2025 inductees. However, there were also some surprising snubs considering the stature of some of the former NFL players eligible for induction.

5 NFL legends who were snubbed from 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction

NFL: Former NFL WR Torry Holt - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Eli Manning

Trending

Eli Manning played his entire 16-year NFL career with the New York Giants. The quarterback led the franchise to two Super Bowl titles and earned four Pro Bowl honors along the way.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Manning retired from the big league in 2020 and was eligible for induction, but many were surprised when his name was not in the list of inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#2. Luke Kuechly

Luke Kuechly spent his eight-year pro career with the Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2020. The linebacker was eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame this year, but did not get selected.

During his time in Carolina, Kuechly racked up 1,092 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 18 interceptions, 66 pass deflections, nine fumble recoveries and seven forced fumbles. He was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2013 season.

#3. Torry Holt

Holt played 11 seasons in the big league, spending 10 years with the then St. Louis Rams (1999 to 2008) and one year with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2009). The wideout helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in 2000.

Hold ended his pro career with 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns on 920 receptions. The wide receiver earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was the receiving yards leader for two seasons.

#4. Reggie Wayne

Wayne played 14 years in the big league with the Indianapolis Colts and retired in 2016 after not playing in the 2015 season. The wide receiver tallied 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns on 1,070 receptions.

Wayne was an integral player for the Colts team that won the Super Bowl in 2007. He also earned six Pro Bowl honors but was snubbed from the Hall of Fame this year.

#5. Marshal Yanda

Yanda played his entire 13-year pro career with the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted by the team in 2007. The guard went on to establish himself as one of the top offensive linemen from the franchise, playing in 177 regular season games.

Yanda helped the Ravens win the Super Bowl in 2013 and earned eight Pro Bowl honors during his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.