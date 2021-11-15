5 NFL legends who never won league MVP 

The NFL MVP award is one of the most prestigious honors. Many NFL legends have won the MVP at least once. Some of the greatest players of all time have dominated their era on a yearly basis. Their excellence will usually give them a spot in the Hall of Fame and sometimes even a Super Bowl ring, but it doesn't always result in an NFL MVP award.

NFL legends without an MVP award

#1 - QB Drew Brees

It's almost unbelievable that Drew Brees never won an NFL MVP considering how consistently elite he was during his career. Brees is in the the top two in NFL history, along with Tom Brady, in just about every passing statistic there is. Brees eclipsed 5,000 passing yards in five different seasons and twice surpassed 40 touchdown passes.

Brees led the NFL in passing yards in seven different seasons and had the most touchdown passes four times. His 67.7 career completion percentage is one of the best of all time. He won the Offensive Player of the Year award twice and was also a Super Bowl MVP but never a regular season NFL MVP.

#2 - WR Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice is widely accepted as the greatest wide receiver in NFL history. He is the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and total touchdowns. Rice is a ten-time All-Pro and two-time Offensive Player of the Year. He helped the San Francisco 49ers to three Super Bowl titles. The Hall of Famer accomplished just about everything possible besides winning an MVP honor.

#3 - RB Eric Dickerson

Eric Dickerson eclipsed 2,000 scrimmage yards in four different seasons, including one of the few 2,000-yard rushing seasons in NFL history. He won Rookie of the Year as well as an Offensive Player of the Year Award. Dickerson was close to being an NFL MVP, finishing second in the voting in three separate seasons.

#4 - QB Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is the quarterback for one of the best dynasties in NFL history, the Dallas Cowboys of the 1990s. Between 1992 and 1996 the Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowls and had a winning record every season. During their dominant stretch, they won more than 70 percent of their games, including games in the postseason. Aikman is a legend and a Hall of Famer but never won an MVP award.

#5 - RB Gale Sayers

Gale Sayers had an amazing five-year stretch in the NFL before his career was cut short. He was a first-team All-Pro selection five years in a row and also won Rookie of the Year. He was in the top five for NFL MVP voting in four of those five seasons. Unfortunately, he never won the award.

