5 NFL offseason moves that failed to make an impact in 2021

Signing free agents during the offseason is a necessity for every NFL team. Bringing in proven players to round out rosters can be the difference between a run-of-the-mill team and a playoff team.

Teams usually spend millions of dollars on talent from all skill levels, but sometimes the ones that are expected to be at the highest level don't work out. Here's a look at five NFL offseason moves that have not made an impact this season.

Which NFL offseason move has been the worst?

Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers thought they would be the team to turn Sam Darnold's career around when they signed him this offseason. Darnold was a bottom-level quarterback with the Jets in 2020. He logged 2,280 yards, 9 TDs and 11 INTs. He also posted a 72.7 passer rating. The start of the 2021 season saw Darnold play lights out with the Panthers. He logged 888 yards passing, 3 TDs and 1 INT. Darnold was settling in very well with the Panthers and their record was a comfortable 3-0.

Chris Towers In A Taylor Swift Shirt @CTowersCBS Sam Darnold has thrown 160 passes over the past five games.



373 QB have thrown at least 160 passes in a season over the past decade. His stretch would rank:



372nd in Y/A

371st in TD%

370th in INT%



Darnold quickly regressed to his normal self, and the Panthers began to lose quite drastically. Darnold currently has 1,986 yards, 7 TDs and 11 INTs. His passer rating has fallen to a 71.3, which is even worse than when he played for the Jets. Darnold has since been on IR, and the Panthers have brought Cam Newton back. It might be Darnold's last time at starting quarterback for a team.

Jared Goff

It's pretty evident now who won the offseason trade between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams. While Matthew Stafford is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, Jared Goff has not panned out too much this season.

Goff's stats are mediocre at best. He's logged 2,109 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs and 6.33 yards per attempt. Those are pretty ghastly stats in comparison to the rest of the league. Thankfully, the Lions pulled themselves out of being the first team to ever go 0-17 in a season, but 0-8-1 is nothing to be proud of either.

Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans felt as though they had won the big sweepstakes this offseason when they were the frontrunners and the eventual destination for Julio Jones. Even though the veteran wide receiver had slowed down in production with the Falcons, many believed it to be because of Matt Ryan.

Now that Jones has been placed with Ryan Tannehill, one of the better quarterbacks, he has still not done much this season. Through 10 games, Jones has logged 21 receptions for 336 yards. He is currently on IR and will likely be looking at the last time he earns a multi-year contract.

Will Fuller

Even though the Miami Dolphins paid little for Will Fuller's services for one year in the offseason, they are still getting next to no production from the once great Texans receiver. Even in a one-year deal worth around $10 million, Fuller has only appeared in two games this season. On top of that, he has only logged 26 yards.

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation Do you consider the Will Fuller signing a bust? Do you consider the Will Fuller signing a bust? https://t.co/2o2AFZazRE

These are terrible numbers by any means, and the Dolphins are likely kicking themselves for attempting to rehab a player that they thought would help them create big-threat plays. Fuller is one of the worst contracted players acquired this offseason.

William Jackson

William Jackson was supposed to be one of the better cornerbacks in the entire league, and the Washington Football Team paid him as such in the offseason. Jackson signed a three-year, $40 million contract that includes $26 million guaranteed.

The WFT defense is currently ranked 30th in pass defense and has given up nearly 279.3 yards per game to opposing offenses. Jackson has fallen out of the form he was in and is looking like a terrible offseason acquisition. He is nowhere near the skill level he was at when playing for the Bengals.

