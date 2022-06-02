5 best NFL 2022 offseason moves that went under the radar﻿

The 2022 NFL off-season was one of the wildest we've ever seen. Stars like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Russell Wilson were all traded to new franchises. Players such as JC Jackson and Von Miller hit the free-agent market, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills, respectively.

Despite all the superstar talent switching allegiances, there were plenty of sneaky-good deals made around the NFL that you might have missed. Here are five NFL 2022 offseason moves that went under the radar.

5 sneaky-good moves of the NFL offseason

#5 - Miami Dolphins sign Cedrick Wilson

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs

While much was made of the Dallas Cowboys' decision to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper for just a fifth-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns, the Cowboys' decision to let Cedrick Wilson walk in free agency could prove just as costly. Wilson joined Miami on a three-year deal worth $22.8 million, leaving the Cowboys with a depleted wide receiver group of CeeDee Lamb and Michale Gallup, who's coming off an ACL injury.

Wilson's 2021 season statistically wasn't outstanding, but he still managed 602 yards and six touchdowns on just 45 receptions, with a 68.8 percent burn percentage, according to The Analyst.

He will now help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa along with Mike Gesicki, Jaylen Waddle, and fellow newbie Tyreek Hill.

#4 - Pittsburgh Steelers sign James Daniels

Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their fair share of woes when it came to their offensive line in 2021. Maurkice Pouncey retired, Alejandro Villanueva joined the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, and David DeCastro was released. Ben Roethlisberger was running for his life at times, but that won't be an issue for the Steelers' new quarterback, be it Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, in 2022 after the acquisition of James Daniels.

Daniels was drafted in round one of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and, at just 24-years-old arguably has his best years ahead of him. The Steelers also managed to pick him up on the cheap, paying $26.5 million over three years.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons re-sign Cordarrelle Patterson

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson was one of the under-the-radar signings of 2021, joining the Falcons on a one-year $3 million contract. He was expected to play as a return man, mainly as he’d done throughout his career, but Patterson was the heartbeat of the Falcons’ offense in 2021, with 548 rushing yards and 618 receiving yards to go along with 11 total touchdowns.

The former first-round pick was unlucky to miss out on a Pro Bowl appearance but was rewarded for his efforts with a new two-year $10.5 million deal in Atlanta.

#2 - Denver Broncos re-sign Melvin Gordon

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon split carries with rookie sensation Javonte Williams in 2021, as both backs had outstanding seasons. Gordon went for 918 yards and eight touchdowns on 203 attempts as he balled out and tutored Williams in his first year in the league.

Gordon proved he’s still good enough to be the sole back for a team, so it was a coup for the Broncos to bring him back for the 2022 NFL season on a reasonable one-year $5 million deal.

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles sign James Bradberry

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Some fans may have missed this transaction altogether, as Bradberry’s release from the New York Giants happened not long after the 2022 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles picked him up on a one-year $10 million deal as the NFC East rival Giants could not find a trade partner.

Bradberry has been a solid cornerback in the NFL since being drafted in 2016, intercepting 15 passes in 92 games, and making a Pro Bowl appearance in 2020. The Eagles, of course, got a good corner to go opposite Darius Slay, but also having Bradberry’s knowledge of the Giants organization can only benefit the team in 2022.

