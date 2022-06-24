5 NFL owners disliked by their teams' fans ft. Dan Snyder

All NFL owners have different approval ratings from their teams' fan bases. Owners that are loved by their fans are known for their relentless commitment to the team. They find the best managers, coaches, and players to consistently develop ways to deliver a winning football team.

When teams show disfunctional leadership for long periods of time and struggle to win, their fans usually begin to disapprove of the owner. Here are five NFL owners who are generally disliked by their teams' fans.

#5 - Mike Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown

Prior to the Cincinnati Bengals winning the AFC Championship during the 2022 NFL playoffs, Mike Brown may have been higher on this list. He may have gained some slack from the Bengals fan base, but probably not much. Prior to the 2022 NFL season, the Bengals hadn't won a single playoff game since Brown took over the team.

Brown: “Don’t let anybody tell you the Bengals aren’t for real.” Bengals president Mike Brown said his only regret was not having the Lombardi Trophy. Brown: “Don’t let anybody tell you the Bengals aren’t for real.” https://t.co/BJ33EEb6G9

The team's fans have long been frustrated with Brown for many reasons, including accusing him of not caring about winning. Bengals greats like Carson Palmer and Corey Dillon left the organization, siting this as their reason. Brown also kept Marvin Lewis as the head coach for 16 years, despite never winning a playoff game, backing up the theory.

#4 - Woody Johnson, New York Jets

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson

New York Jets fans don't necessarily dislike owner Woody Johnson for lack of effort, but rather for consistent failures. Despite spending money on players and coaches and showing the desire to be competitive, Johnson has struck out multiple times.

The Jets were victorious in Super Bowl III, but that was 50 years ago with different ownership, and they haven't even appeared in another one since then. New York fans demand winning in all of their sports, but Johnson hasn't provided them with substantial success on the football field.

#3 - Jimmy Haslam, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

While Jimmy Halsam has only owned the Cleveland Browns for ten years, he has already made several moves that have aggravated the fan base. Haslam is reportedly the one who made the ultimate decision to hire Hue Jackson as head coach and draft quarterback Johnny Manziel. He was advised against both decisions but did it anyway, and both were notable failures.

Haslam made headlines again during the 2022 NFL offseason by trading for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the controversy, Haslam gave the QB a record-breaking contract. To make things worse, Haslam decided not to show up for the difficult introductory press conference following the trade.

#2 - The Ford Family, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp

The Ford Family has owned a share of the Detroit Lions since 1961 and has owned the entire franchise since the 1963 NFL season. The Lions are one of the oldest franchises in the league and have a committed fan base, despite being unable to find any consistent success.

#Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was booed LOUDLY during Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame ring ceremony. #Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was booed LOUDLY during Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame ring ceremony. https://t.co/RPkqsmKh1J

The Lions have never appeared in a Super Bowl during their entire existence, let alone winning one. They have historically struggled to produce a winning team and the Ford Family has been a common denominator for nearly 60 years.

NFL legends Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders each chose early retirements instead of remaining with the Lions, which demonstrates the owners' failures.

#1 - Dan Snyder, Washington Commanders - the most disliked NFL owner

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder is not only the most disliked NFL owner, but he's one of the most disliked sports team owners across the globe. He's been involved in several scandals, including a toxic work environment, scamming season ticket holders, and financial fraud. His behavior continuously depicts him as selfish and greedy.

Snyder is currently under investigation for allegedly stealing money from the NFL's revenue sharing pool and could potentially be forced to sell the team if found guilty. Washington fans might be hoping for such a resolution. They often used to bring signs to home games criticizing their owner, but Snyder banned the use of signs in an attempt to silence them.

