5 NFL players who allegedly cheated on their partners ft. Zach Wilson

NFL players are taught to avoid making mistakes in their personal lives. This is done to keep their image, as well as the image of their team, squeaky clean. You never see stars like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the headlines for the wrong reasons. That, however, doesn’t mean every NFL star keeps their private life private.

We’ve seen plenty of NFL superstars, past and present, in the public eye for all the wrong reasons. Here are five NFL players who allegedly cheated on their partners.

#5 - Earl Thomas

Baltimore Ravens v Seattle Seahawks (Earl Thomas)

Longtime Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was accused of cheating on his wife in 2020. This happened after he was seen with another woman on his Snapchat account.

According to TMZ and a police report, this wasn’t all. Apparently, Thomas was held at gunpoint by his wife Nina.

Following the incident, Thomas took to Instagram and posted a video message saying: “It p***** me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers. Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best life we possibly can, but sometimes, it don’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff.”

#4 - Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson

Chad Johnson - Cincinnati Bengals v Carolina Panthers

Despite Chad Johnson being one of the most electrifying NFL players, the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver made headlines for the wrong reasons. He allegedly cheated on reality TV star Evelyn Lozada right before the two married.

Speaking to radar.com, Beverley Shiner claimed she had a relationship with Ochocinco after the pair chatted on Twitter. "I googled him before we met and saw he was engaged, but at the time, there were reports that she had broken it off because she thought he was cheating, so I assumed they had split up.”

Shiner also claimed that, while Johnson was getting ready to play in the Super Bowl in 2012 for the New England Patriots, he was messaging her, saying he missed her.

Ochocinco’s marriage to Lozada only lasted 41 days. It ended after he headbutted her during an argument. Following the incident, Lozada filed for divorce.

#3 - Delanie Walker

Indianapolis Colts vÂ Tennessee Titan

Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker was also accused of cheating, but this time, his fiancée at the time, Racine Lewin, called him out on Instagram for it. She hacked into his account and posted a caption that accused Walker of cheating, as well as announcing she was pregnant.

Lewin apologized for the hack the next day, and Walker released a statement on his Instagram saying: “Thank u to those who support me. What I did was out of my character, but I guess after so long a woman really does get fed up.”

#2 - Eugene Robinson

Eugene Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons

Eugene Robinson was caught cheating before the biggest game of his career, the night before Super Bowl XXXIII. The Atlanta Falcons safety solicited an undercover detective who was posing as a prostitute for sex. Robinson was arrested, which came as a shock to NFL fans as he had a wife and kids and was highly respected in the game.

Just hours before his arrest, Robinson had received the Bart Starr award, given to the player who "best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.”

New York Jets v Houston Texans

The most recent and most high-profile cheating case in recent years comes in the form of New York Jets sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, is now dating Dax Milne of the Washington Commanders, Wilson’s former roommate at BYU.

Gile was accused of being a 'homie hopper" by dating Wilson’s friend. She hit back by saying Wilson “was sleeping with his mom’s best friend … that’s the real homie hopper."

Wilson is yet to comment on the rumors, but numerous NFL stars have made fun of the scandal, and fans across the league are commending Wilson in hilarious fashion.

