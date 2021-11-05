5 NFL players close to being draft busts

The NFL Draft is a time of hope for every single franchise. However, the concept of draft busts is nothing new.

That is all part of the risk of selecting any college player. A great NCAA career may turn to dust once that individual reaches the NFL. A few years have to pass before viewing a player as a potential bust, but sometimes the signs are obvious.

Here are five NFL players on the cusp of being known as busts.

5 NFL players on the verge of being busts

#5 - Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley being on this list seemed impossible after his rookie year. He ran for over 1,300 yards and followed it up the next year with another 1,000-yard campaign.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Giants RB Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, source said, and he is one of several players being retested. He is vaccinated, so he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play if his positive is confirmed. #Giants RB Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, source said, and he is one of several players being retested. He is vaccinated, so he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play if his positive is confirmed.

However, injuries have followed him since the start of the 2020 NFL season and he is not living up to his No. 2 overall draft slot. If he isn't healthy and the New York Giants are losing, the pick is a clear bust.

#4 - Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

One could argue Sam Darnold is already a bust because of his time with the New York Jets. However, Adam Gase did him no favors and he has shown some improvement this year with the Carolina Panthers.

Darnold needs to lead the Panthers to a winning record and hold down the job in 2022 if he is going to avoid a label of being a bust. If he is let go by his second team, he will only be searching for backup jobs.

#3 - Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has been given a rotten deal with the Miami Dolphins. This entire season has been spent warding off trade rumors, and the results on the field have been awful.

Joe Schad @schadjoe Dolphins RB Patrick Laird makes an interesting point. He notes that the NFL versions of RPO offense can be a bit more complex than some college versions. He notes Tua is really good at understanding the defensive conflicts and operating the scheme. Dolphins RB Patrick Laird makes an interesting point. He notes that the NFL versions of RPO offense can be a bit more complex than some college versions. He notes Tua is really good at understanding the defensive conflicts and operating the scheme.

Yet the southpaw has dealt with injuries and is clearly not the main problem on the team. Unfortunately, his NFL career is still trending in the wrong direction. He may already be a bust in Miami, but can try to avoid that label if he plays elsewhere in 2022.

#2 - Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk was taken at No. 25 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. He added 748 yards last year, but is only at 141 yards so far this season. The young receiver has just been trying to fight for playing time, which should not be the case for a former first-round pick.

Aiyuk did get seven targets in the 49ers' last game, so that could be a sign things are finally trending away from being a bust.

#1 - Daniel Jones, New York Giants

The fact the Giants have two foundational pieces on this list is an awful sign. Daniel Jones was taken No. 6 overall in 2019 and has in fact shown some positives on the field. He's just not doing enough to get his team to that next level.

The Giants are headed for another ugly finish and Jones could be out of a job soon if the team wants a complete reset in 2022.

Edited by Henno van Deventer