5 NFL players you forgot won Super Bowl MVP award ft. Julian Edelman 

The NFL is built around winning championships. It doesn't matter how a team gets there, whether they build through the draft or through free agency, winning the Super Bowl is all that matters.

Most NFL teams will build around a franchise quarterback. But when it comes to being the MVP of the Super Bowl, recognition doesn't always go to the passers.

The history of the Super Bowl MVP has seen wide receivers, running backs, and even defensive standouts take home the big individual award. Here are five players that you may have forgotten won the Super Bowl MVP award.

#1: Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Who will forget the fairytale run of Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles? Their season looked like it was over after an injury to starter Carson Wentz. However, head coach Doug Pederson and the coaching staff used their bye week to run a mini camp with Foles at the helm. Whether it was the "Philadelphia Special" play or Foles heroics, Philadelphia fans will always remember the Eagles' magical run.

The quarterback stole the show, finishing with 373 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. The Philadelphia Eagles took home the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.

Rodger Sherman @rodger Nobody should ever call Nick Foles anything besides "Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles." The coaches should say it while calling plays. His wife and kids should say it. Nobody should ever call Nick Foles anything besides "Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles." The coaches should say it while calling plays. His wife and kids should say it.

#2: Deion Branch, New England Patroits - Super Bowl XXXIX

Super Bowl XLVI - Media Day

A huge part of the New England Patriots' early Super Bowl runs, Deion Branch was one of Tom Brady's favorite targets. He proved it in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Branch had a knack for showing up in big games and finding a way to get open, something he did quite often in this instance. Branch finished with 11 receptions for 133 yards, tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's big-game NFL record. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21 in Jacksonville, Florida.

#3: Julian Edelman, New England Patriots - Super Bowl LIII

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick get most of the credit for the New England Patriots' period of dominance. However, wide receiver Julian Edelman was an integral part of why the Patriots were so successful.

His pass-catching ability was matched only by his toughness. In a Super Bowl that lacked excitement, Edelman's 10 catches for 141 yards was the definite NFL highlight. The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

#4: Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens - Super Bowl XLVII

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

The 2012 season was a strange one for Joe Flacco. He was not truly loved by the Baltimore Ravens brass, who always seemed to be on the lookout for an upgrade. But Flacco put up some monster numbers, leading the Ravens to an NFL championship.

For most, it is the Ravens defense that gets all the credit for their victory, but Flacco's entire postseason run was remarkable. He even tied Joe Montana's postseason record for passes without an interception.

Flacco threw a 70 yard Hail Mary touchdown pass, sending their Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos into overtime. From there, they would win the matchup. The Ravens won the Super Bowl that year, beating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. Flacco threw for 287 yards and three touchdown passes in the big match.

#5: Malcolm Smith, Seattle Seahawks - Super Bowl XLVIII

Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos

Currently an unsigned NFL free agent, Malcolm Smith was a reliable part of a great Seattle Seahawks defense. However, on February 2, 2014, Smith was a defensive machine. He finished Super Bowl XLVIII with 10 combined tackles (six solo), a deflected pass, a recovered fumble, and an interception return for a touchdown.

Seattle crushed the Denver Broncos 43-8 and Smith would understandably never have a game like that again in his NFL career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far