5 NFL players hit by the Madden curse

Millions of NFL fans worldwide buzz about the new Madden game being released by EA every August, just before the season begins. As much as we all look forward to the latest release, we anticipate who will grace the cover of EA's flagship video game.

This is because of the Madden curse, which is known across the NFL world as something affecting a player who goes on to have a bad year or career after becoming the cover athlete for Madden.

There are, of course, some players who have "broken the curse," such as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, but the Madden curse has hit many others in NFL history.

NFL players struck by the Madden curse

#1 - Donovan McNabb (Madden 06)

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was an established NFL star when he graced the cover of Madden 06, but he would almost immediately become a victim of the Madden curse.

He limped off in the Eagles' season opener with a sports hernia and dealt with several injuries as he missed seven games throughout the season. In what was a season to forget for the quarterback, McNabb would also have a public feud with teammate Terrell Owens.

McNabb would suffer an ACL tear a year later and was never the same quarterback after gracing the Madden cover.

#2 - Daunte Culpepper (Madden 2002)

Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper graced the cover of Madden 2002, as he and teammate Randy Moss lit up the NFL, leading the Vikings to the 2000 NFC Championship game.

However, after being announced as the Madden cover star, Culpepper fell foul of the Madden curse. He suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even before the injury, Culpepper didn't seem himself as the Vikings were sitting at 4-7 before he went down. An apparent victim of the Madden curse.

#3 - Michael Vick (Madden 2004)

NFL Preseason - Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans - August 26, 2006

Before Lamar Jackson showcased his immense scrambling ability, we had Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, who was named Madden 2004's cover athlete. The day after Vick was announced as the cover star, he broke his fibula and would miss 11 games that season.

Later, it came to light that he was part of a dog-fighting ring that led to his suspension by the league. He later returned to the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

#4 - Peyton Hillis (Madden 12)

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Peyton Hillis became the most bizarre Madden cover athlete in the video games' history after a fan vote led to him becoming the cover star. Hillis broke out in 2010, rushing for over 1,000 yards. Cleveland Browns fans were hoping he could be the savior of the long-suffering franchise. However, the Madden curse had other ideas. Hillis had contractual disputes before the season got underway. He also dealt with hamstring injuries that limited him to just 587 yards in just 10 games.

The Browns released him after the 2011 season. He had forgettable stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New York Giants before retiring from football in 2015, just four years after becoming the Madden cover athlete.

#5 - Antonio Brown (Madden 19)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

One of the most controversial players in NFL history, wide receiver Antonio Brown graced Madden 19's cover. Despite not being statistically affected by the Madden curse (he hauled in 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns), Brown's off-field antics began to become a concern around the time he was named the cover athlete for Madden.

Brown would leave the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2018 season, joining the Oakland Raiders, where he suffered frostbite on his feet and threatened to retire after the NFL refused to let him wear a certain type of helmet.

Following the troubles, the Raiders released Brown without him playing a regular-season game for them. He would sign with the New England Patriots before being quickly cut again. However, he did make a comeback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he caught a touchdown pass from Tom Brady in their Super Bowl LV victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes Out of all the Madden cover curses, this had to have been the worst 🤣 Out of all the Madden cover curses, this had to have been the worst 🤣 https://t.co/gJgwf6P5mh

Brown's behavioral problems reared their ugly head in 2021. During a Week 17 game against the New York Jets, Brown stripped off and left the field mid-game, which led to his release by the Buccaneers.

