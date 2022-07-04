5 NFL players most likely to make their first Pro Bowl in 2022

Winning the Lombardi Trophy is often viewed as the apotheosis of an NFL career. Once won, a player can sit back, look reporters squarely in the face, and claim individual stat lines are of no importance. Although admirable, those very feelings are mostly erroneous. Being named one of the best players in their position is something that countless NFL players yearn for.

As the 2022 season approaches, the usual suspects are widely expected to receive this honor. For players like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Derrick Henry, their admittance seems all but guaranteed. These aside, who are the likely first-timers who could join them? Here are five players that could make their first Pro Bowl in the 2022 NFL season:

#1 - Tua Tagovailoa

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Admittedly, the start of Tua Tagovailoa’s career has been disappointing. After leading Alabama to a National Championship on the collegiate level, countless NFL scouts drooled over the quarterback. With his stock at an all-time high, he was quickly taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

In year one, he was mostly a part-time starter alongside Ryan Fitzpatrick. In year two, Tagovailoa was Miami’s unquestioned leader. However, in both instances, he played below expectations.

As the franchise teetered back and forth over his future, they surprisingly went all in. Amongst a plethora of moves they pulled the trigger on to improve their roster, the addition of Tyreek Hill was the most jaw-dropping.

The 28-year-old receiver has been named to six consecutive Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. While Patrick Mahomes has been spectacular during his brief career, Hill has aided him in his efforts to reach the NFL’s mountain top.

With back-to-back seasons of at least 1,200 receiving yards, Tagovailoa now has a bonafide number one option. The speedy receiver will allow Miami’s still developing quarterback to freely launch the pigskin down the field with reckless abandon. If everything goes well, the third-year signal-caller could be in store for his first Pro Bowl selection.

#2 - Marcus Mariota

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

Marcus Mariota's talent was simply too salivating to pass up on. During his time as an Oregon Duck, the dual-threat quarterback would spend his Saturdays slicing and dicing the collegiate competition.

As the 2015 NFL Draft approached, a serious discussion unfolded as Mariota began protruding to the top of countless draft boards. Ultimately, the former Heisman Trophy winner was taken second overall by the Tennessee Titans. However, he has been disappointing since making his debut nearly a decade ago.

After spending the past two seasons watching Derek Carr, Mariota has been given a chance to revive his once promising career as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Even without the services of Calvin Ridley, the Falcons have some of the most talented receivers in the entire NFL. Drake London, their 2022 first-round selection, could emerge as the draft's best receiver. Also, Kyle Pitt, their star tight end, was nearly unstoppable last season.

Mariota’s talent alone won’t get him Pro Bowl recognition, but considering the litany of talented players he has around him, there's a good chance that he will shine next season.

#3 - Jalen Hurts

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For the past two seasons, there has been a feeling of trepidation surrounding Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. In just four starts in his rookie season, Hurts had middling success, racking up 1,061 passing yards to go along with six touchdowns. Philadelphia handed Hurts’ the reins in 2021.

In his first full season as a starter, Hurts was productive. Philadelphia’s new quarterback wrapped up a nine-win season by throwing for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also compiling 784 rushing yards.

With one full season under his belt, Hurts should improve upon his 61.4 throwing percentage. His willingness to run with the ball should accentuate his overall production, while forcing defenders to play him more honestly. Ultimately, his Pro Bowl hopes will rest on the shoulders of DeVonta Smith.

The former first-round pick led Philadelphia with 916 yards in his rookie season. Should his numbers explode in year two, Hurts’ will play a big part in that and will reap the rewards.

#4 - Michael Pittman Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman Jr. has quietly established himself as one of the better wide receivers in the NFL. Taken early in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Pittman played modestly as an off-and-on starter.

In 13 games, the 23-year-old racked up just 503 yards in his rookie season. Although he occasionally made gigantic chunk plays down the field, Pittman was largely inconsistent.

In year two, however, after receiving his lumps, Pittman established himself as one of the Colts' most prized possessions. Pittman left most of his defenders in the dust. The second-year wideout registered 1,082 receiving yards and six touchdowns for a strong Colts team.

During the 2021 offseason, Indianapolis tired of former quarterback Carson Wentz. They traded Wentz and enlisted the help of former MVP, Matt Ryan. With a proven quarterback at his disposal, Pittman should benefit from more consistent play. Should Indianapolis emerge as a double-digit winning franchise this upcoming season, Pittman will play a huge part in that.

#5 - Antonio Gibson

Washington Football Team v New York Giants

Little was expected of Antonio Gibson. After being taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Gibson quietly proved himself to staffers and his fellow players in Washington. Despite being mired in disastrous play on both sides of the ball, Gibson mitigated much of the Washington Commanders' over-arching issues.

In 14 games, Gibson chugged the rock down the field, resulting in 795 rushing yards and 11 scores. In year two, he was even better. He danced on opposing defensive ends as they made a beeline towards him, bypassing quarterback Taylor Heinicke altogether.

But, regardless of Gibson becoming the focus of countless opposing defenders, he produced an even better season, racking up 1,037 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He played most of the season with a nasty stress fracture in his shin.

With the NFC stockpiled with numerous Pro Bowl caliber running backs, Gibson’s numbers will stack up favorably. Ultimately, Gibson’s only path to next season’s Pro Bowl would coincide with Washington putting together a winning season. Considering Chase Young's return, paired with the recent arrival of quarterback Carson Wentz, Washington could very well be on their way.

