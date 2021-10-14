5 NFL players who could lose their starting position in Week 6

We're heading into Week 6 of the NFL and there is competition for starting spots.

Players have put down enough tape to either lock in their starting place or have coaches starting to consider their backups. There are starters suffering injuries, rising stars pushing for a chance, and positive COVID-19 tests throwing gameplans into chaos.

One player's misfortune is another's opportunity and, from the aftermath, starting lineups will change. Here, we're looking at five players whose place may be up for grabs in Week 6.

5 players whose starting spot is under threat in Week 6

#1 – Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has shown progress in year four to the extent that veteran Zach Ertz has taken a back seat. But a positive COVID-19 test for Goedert seems set to leave the door open for Ertz to take the majority of snaps in the Thursday Night Football encounter against Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests before Thursday night to play vs. the #Buccaneers . Would seem unlikely. We’ll see. #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, who is vaccinated, will need two negative tests before Thursday night to play vs. the #Buccaneers. Would seem unlikely. We’ll see.

This could be Ertz's big opportunity to earn back a starting berth in the Eagles offense. The Buccaneers' defense has given up more passing yards than any other NFL team in 2021 and if Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are chasing the game, Ertz could be the main beneficiary, sending a timely reminder to head coach Nick Sirianni ahead of the trade deadline.

#2 – Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans

Tyrod Taylor will not be starting in Week 6, but he could still be set to lose his starting place when the Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South divisional clash.

John McClain @McClain_on_NFL David Culley said when Tyrod Taylor is healthy he’ll start over Davis Mills. I’ll believe it when I see it. David Culley said when Tyrod Taylor is healthy he’ll start over Davis Mills. I’ll believe it when I see it.

Third-round rookie selection Davis Mills showed up against the New England Patriots in Week 5, passing for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Mills was a last-minute field goal away from leading the Texans to an unlikely victory against head coach Bill Belichick, who has earned a reputation for bottling up first-year quarterbacks.

Another performance of that caliber would leave a serious question for Texans head coach David Culley to answer ahead of Taylor's eventual return. The veteran is week-to-week with a hamstring injury.

Mills had a solid starting debut against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, completing 68% of his 28 pass attempts, before taking a step back with a four-interception game in a 40-0 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Mills' 72% completion rate against the Pats earned him Offensive Rookie of the Week honors. Another good display against the Colts and the Texans may realize they have something in Davis, making it counter-productive to turn back to Taylor.

