5 NFL players who openly hate Tom Brady feat. Richard Sherman

Tom Brady has the love and adulation of the media, teammates, and NFL fans everywhere. He, however, hasn't always been the biggest hit with his NFL peers on opposing rosters.

His relationship with a certain former sitting president and the Tuck Rule left many feeling he gets preferential treatment from all-powerful governing bodies. And they hate his guts for it.

Several players have let their disdain for Brady be known throughout the QB's career, and that is the focus for today.

Ray Lewis got on Tom Brady's case for the Tuck Rule

1. Ray Lewis

The Baltimore Ravens' legendary linebacker, Ray Lewis, is one of several players who have criticized Tom Brady. This is because the quarterback had the Tuck Rule implemented after a low Charles Woodson hit caused him to miss the year with a torn ACL.

On Stephen A. Smith's SiriusXM radio show in 2015, Lewis said that there is no such thing as a Tuck Rule (h/t Bleacher Report):

"The only reason we know — I'm just being honest! — the only reason we know who Tom Brady is [is] because of a Tuck Rule! There's no such thing as a Tuck Rule! If the ball is in your hand, and I knock it out your hand, whether it's going backwards, forwards, lateral, sideways, however it's coming out, that's a freaking fumble!"

"But guess what we created? We created a freaking Tuck Rule! They don't go to that championship game — they don't go to that championship game if that Tuck Rule if that ball is not called a tuck! That's a fumble!"

"Charles Woodson made that man clearly fumble the ball and they named it the Tuck Rule, something that we've never heard in today's game. So now you've got to ask yourself: When did the legacy really start?"

Typical Masshole @JustAMasshole "If it wasn't for the Tuck Rule we would have no idea who Tom Brady is." -Ray Lewis http://t.co/m9l30CVrA8 "If it wasn't for the Tuck Rule we would have no idea who Tom Brady is." -Ray Lewis http://t.co/m9l30CVrA8

The Baltimore LB clearly wasn't a fan of the privilege Brady received after his ACL tear in 2002. He believes Brady made the game harder for him and all of his peers on the defensive front in the NFL.

Charles Woodson said Tom Brady owes him his house

2. Charles Woodson

The man who co-caused the creation of the Tuck Rule alongside Brady, Charles Woodson, had some very strong words for the Patriots quarterback in the years that followed.

Woodson opened up on the NFL Network about the incident that caused the Tuck Rule (h/t Complex):

"Let's just get this out of the way. If they make the correct call — which they did at first, then they overturned it — this (10)-game playoff streak that Tom Brady has? It never happened. Tom Brady owes me his house. I'm the reason why he's married to who he's married to. I'm a reason for a lot of that. Everything. Because they overturned that call."

Woodson made some bold and borderline disrespectful claims, clearly feeling very strongly about his infamous hit on Brady 20 years ago.

Terrell Suggs long battled Tom Brady as a member of the Ravens

3. Terrell Suggs

A product of "Ball-so-hard University," Arizona State alum Terrell Suggs was a long-time Tom Brady foe as a member of the fearsome Baltimore Ravens defensive front.

All the battles throughout the regular season and playoffs created a healthy hatred between the two, with Suggs revealing that there is no love lost between the DL and the QB G.O.A.T. (h/t New York Post):

"I don't think that's appropriate for camera. I don't like him. He don't like me. I don't like his hair. I don't like his smug attitude. Years before, I hit Drew Brees and accidentally tore his knee up. No rule was made. Of all the quarterbacks that got their knees blown out when they got hit — Carson Palmer blew his knee out — but then one guy got hit and changed the whole rule for the NFL?"

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Terrell Suggs, thy name is Tom Brady. http://t.co/RSqc4MXifZ Terrell Suggs, thy name is Tom Brady. http://t.co/RSqc4MXifZ

Suggs, like his long-time teammate Ray Lewis, seemed to be personally rubbed the wrong way by the Tuck Rule.

Andrew Luck felt deflated because of Tom Brady

4. Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck never publicly admitted that he disliked Brady. The 2015 Deflategate scandal in the AFC Championship game between the Patriots and Colts surely left a sour taste in the Indy QB's mouth.

Following the loss to New England back in January 2015, Luck made some interesting comments at the post-game presser. He said the energy was sucked out of him. He would famously say: "You do feel deflated.”

Freudian slip or not, Luck clearly had deflategate on his mind in the moments following the AFC Championship game. That's from the hurt, and potential resentment, of that loss.

Richard Sherman hated TB12 before they were teammates

5. Richard Sherman

Well before Richard Sherman joined forces with Brady and the Buccaneers this past season, the longtime Seahawks DB tweeted out a photo of the two with the caption: "You mad bro?"

Sherman told Yahoo Sports two seasons before the Patriots' and Seahawks Super Bowl clash what he said to Brady during a 2012 Seattle win over New England:

"I kept saying I'm going to get that next time. Every TV timeout, I went up and said it right to (Tom Brady): 'Please keep trying me. I'm going to take it from you.' That was when they were winning. He just gave me that look and said, 'Oh, I'll see you after the game. Well, I made sure I saw him after the game."

I'm sure the two had some very interesting conversations upon becoming teammates in 2021.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Bleacher Report, Complex, the New York Post and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe