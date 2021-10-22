5 NFL players who 'own' a rival team ft. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

Within the NFL there exist several rivalries, some of which are so one-sided that it is hard to ignore them.

Certain NFL stars just have a great record against other teams. Naturally, there is little love lost between these stars and the fans of the teams they dominate, which makes for great drama.

Here are five NFL players who simply "own" a rival nearly every single time they meet.

5 NFL players who own a rival team

#5 Aaron Rodgers - Chicago Bears

The whole concept of "owning" a team is in the news because Aaron Rodgers screamed just that at Chicago Bears fans this past weekend. Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to victory on the road and let the Chicago faithful know how he felt.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

“I STILL OWN YOU!” Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans 🍿 (via @NFL “I STILL OWN YOU!” Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans 🍿 (via @NFL)

https://t.co/PacXCtnqaC

Rodgers is now 21-5 against the Bears in the regular season and also owns an NFC Championship Game win over his rivals. He has thrown 57 touchdowns against the Bears and Chicago's only hope of success against Green Bay will be Rodgers leaving after this season.

#4 Ben Roethlisberger - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are finally starting to turn things around after being a mess since 1999. Much of that time has seen Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers totally own the Browns.

Roethlisberger is a whopping 24-2-1 against the Browns in the NFL regular season, but he did fall to them in last year's playoffs. Still, only two true losses against a rival is a stat of great significance. For reference, Roethlisberger has nine losses against the Cincinnati Bengals. Age is the only thing slowing down Big Ben's dominance of the Browns.

#3 Jerry Rice - Atlanta Falcons

For some reason, Jerry Rice turned it up a notch against the Atlanta Falcons. His teams went 21-8-1 against the Falcons in his illustrious career, and Rice finished with 2,731 yards and 25 touchdowns against Atlanta.

This marked Rice's best total in both categories against any team. When Falcons fans knew they were taking on the legendary receiver, all they could do was hope for drops.

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars

#2 Derrick Henry - Jacksonville Jaguars

Derrick Henry seems to do well against just about any NFL defense. Yet he particularly likes taking it to Jacksonville Jaguars defenders.

The Tennessee Titans star runner has 1,143 yards against the Jaguars in only 11 games. The Titans have a 9-2 mark in those contests. A close second among Henry's victims are the Houston Texans. He has 1,035 yards against them in his young career.

#1 Tom Brady - Buffalo Bills

Tom Brady's inclusion on this list could just be against the entire AFC East. He was just particularly dominant against the Buffalo Bills during his time with the New England Patriots.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

"I know he's a great quarterback, but I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears." @TomBrady really congratulated Aaron Rodgers 🤣(via @SiriusXMNFL "I know he's a great quarterback, but I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears."@TomBrady really congratulated Aaron Rodgers 🤣(via @SiriusXMNFL)

https://t.co/HAGaxkGD4Z

Brady went an astonishing 32-3 against the Bills with 70 touchdowns and almost 8,700 yards. The Bills beating Brady was a monumental moment each of the three times. Come to think of it, Brady has two seasons' worth of victories against Buffalo alone.

Edited by Piyush Bisht