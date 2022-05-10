5 NFL players who could retire after the 2022-23 season 

The NFL is a tough profession for every single player who puts on a helmet. Yes, there is a lot of money involved, but it takes a toll on players' bodies and it should never be a shock when they decide to call time on their career.

The calendar is in full swing following the NFL Draft and teams will slowly but surely begin to ramp up towards training camps, which begin in July. After that comes the 18-week season before the postseason.

It is a lot of football and for some players, it may be their last. So who could end up retiring following the Super Bowl next February?

5 NFL players who could retire following the 2022-23 season

#1 - Tom Brady

This is an easy one because Tom Brady has already retired once before. That ended up lasting just over a month before he announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His situation now has a new twist as he has agreed to join FOX Sports as their lead analyst when he retires for good. He previously had a lack of direction for his returement. Now, he has a lucrative job waiting for him that allows him to stick around the game he loves.

This could mean Brady finally makes the transition from the field to the booth in 2023 without any regrets. What else does he have to prove?

#2 - Aaron Donald

The initial Aaron Donald retirement rumors leaked out right before the Super Bowl in February. This came as a surprise, as Donald has been a superstar for the Los Angeles Rams and is still only 30 years old.

He seemingly committed to a full return at the team's championship parade. However, the rumors did not come out of thin air and it would not be a shock if he decides to hang up his cleats following this season.

Donald achieved the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl. Like with Brady, he does not have much more to accomplish and is already a lock to make the Hall of Fame.

#3 - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has become a mysterious individual in the past year or so. He went from quietly leading the Green Bay Packers to being outspoken on everything from football to politics.

He is now back with the Packers on a new three-year deal worth $50 million annually. However, rumors indicate retirement was an option this past offseason. If that was on his mind then, the same could be true again following this season.

Rodgers is 38 years old and even though he got his new deal, there is plenty of intrigue between him and the Packers. That could mean he rides off into the sunset and focuses on life after football following the season.

#4 - Rob Gronkowski

Adding Rob Gronkowski to this list may be controversial as his 2022 NFL status remains up in the air. However, Brady's return may point towards Gronkowski coming back one final time with his friend.

So assuming he does return, a final NFL season may be all he has left in the tank, especially if Brady and FOX have a deal to where he begins in 2023. The legendary tight end dealt with several serious injuries last year and may need some convincing just to return in 2022. Playing with Brady one last time might do the trick.

#5 - A.J. Green

A.J. Green has been such a constant in the NFL that it is hard to believe he is already 33 years old. He will turn 34 before the 2022 season begins. The former No. 4 overall pick is back with the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal.

Green is no longer a lock to get 1,000 yards like he was for so long with the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet he did manage to post 848 yards last season with the Cardinals.

The main issue throughout his NFL career has been injuries. Add in his age and it would not be shocking to see him have one last run, chasing a Super Bowl with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in 2022.

