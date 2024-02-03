5 NFL players with most touchdowns in Super Bowls feat. Jerry Rice

The Super Bowl is the most significant event in the NFL and scoring a touchdown at the big game is quite an achievement. Generally, the wideouts, running backs and tight ends are on the field to do the bulk of the scoring.

Furthermore, offensive players who make multiple Super Bowl appearances can add to their Super Bowl touchdowns.

Here, we take a look at the five players who have scored the most touchdowns (rushing and receiving) at Super Bowls. Notably, none of the active NFL players have made the list.

5 NFL players who have scored the most total touchdowns at the Super Bowl

Late Pittsburgh Steelers RB Franco Harris

Tied #4. Franco Harris, four TDs

Harris scored four rushing touchdowns in four Super Bowl appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning all of those big games. He also won the Super Bowl MVP award in 1975. Sadly, Harris passed away in Dec. 2022 due to natural causes.

Tied #4. Roger Craig, four TDs

Craig rushed for two touchdowns and caught two more touchdowns in three Super Bowl appearances with the San Francisco 49ers. The running back won all of the Super Bowls that he played and also earned four Pro Bowl honors during his career.

Tied #4. John Elway, four TDs

Elway made five Super Bowl appearances and scored four rushing touchdowns. He is the only quarterback to feature on this list. Elway played his entire 16-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, leading them to two Super Bowl wins.

Tied #4. Thurman Thomas, four TDs

Thomas rushed for three scores and caught one touchdown across four Super Bowl appearances with the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, the running back never ended up on the winning side at the big game.

Tied #4. James White, four TDs

White racked up four rushing touchdowns in three Super Bowls for the New England Patriots. He won all three Super Bowls that he played and retired from the league in 2022.

Tied #2. Emmitt Smith, five TDs

Smith scored five rushing touchdowns in three Super Bowls for the Dallas Cowboys. He led the team to victory across all three big games and won the Super Bowl MVP in 1994.

Tied #2. Rob Gronkowski, five TDs

Gronkowski caught five touchdowns in five Super Bowl appearances. The iconic NFL tight end won four Super Bowl rings — three with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#1. Jerry Rice, eight TDs

Rice holds the record for the most touchdowns at Super Bowls. The legendary San Francisco 49ers wideout caught eight total touchdowns in four Super Bowl appearances. He contributed to three Super Bowl wins for San Francisco and won the MVP award for the big game in 1989.