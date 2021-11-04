5 NFL players whose careers were cut short by off-field controversies ft. Henry Ruggs III, Aaron Hernandez and more 

The NFL is a brutal league and many times on-field injuries cut a career short. But off-field controversies can also end a career prematurely.

Many good and great players have paid the ultimate price as they saw their dreams shattered when a moment or series of misjudgements led to off-field controversies that made their position in the league untenable. Here we look at five such players who had it all with a dream NFL career, only for off-field controversies to ruin it.

Off-field controversies leading to premature end of NFL careers

#5 - Chad Johnson, WR, Miami Dolphins

Chad Johnson is a six-time pro-Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, hence it almost seems nonsensical to suggest that his career was cut short by injuries. But that was exactly what happened when he headbutted his wife over a disagreement over a box of condoms.

The event happened on August 11 and Johnson was arrested for it. The very next day, on August 12, the Miami Dolphins severed all ties with Chad Johnson. This is a classic example of off-field controversy, as it effectively ended Johnson's NFL career as he got into further trouble for violating his probation. In 2014, he made a return to football in Canada but could not make a mark there.

#4 - Rae Carruth, WR, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers drafted Rae Carruth in the first round of the 1997 NFL Draft. The 1997 rookie season saw him establish himself on the team. In 1998, he missed the season with a foot injury that he picked up in the opening game. In 1999, he returned and was doing well on the field, but off-field controversies reared their head.

Carruth was already paying child support from a previous relationship and wanted his current partner, Cherica Adams, who was pregnant with his child, dead. He enlisted the help of the nightclub manager where she worked, who fatally shot her as Carruth blocked her vehicle with his car. The incident happened in November 16, 1999. Miraculously, the baby was born but Adams died on December 14. Carruth fled but was found on December 15. The Panthers waived him on December 16 and the NFL suspended him indefinitely on December 17.

The baby born in this tragic affair graduated from high school in 2021. Rae Carruth served eighteen years in prison and was released in 2018.

