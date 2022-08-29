5 NFL players who will miss Week 1 of 2022 season due to preseason injuries ft. Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is just a couple of weeks away. All 32 teams are preparing their final game plans and finalizing their rosters. The preseason has concluded and the regular season is quickly approaching.

The NFL preseason and offseason programs offer teams an excellent opportunity at formally preparing for the upcoming season. But it also presents an additional risk of injury. Here are five players who are set to miss Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season due to injuries they suffered during the offseason.

#1 - Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys OT Tyron Smith

Tyron Smith has spent all 12 seasons of his NFL career so far with the Dallas Cowboys. He has established himself as one of the best offensive tackles in the league. He's been selected to four All-Pro teams as well as going to eight Pro Bowls over the last nine years.

The Cowboys will need to prepare to be without their superstar offensive lineman after he suffered a devastating injury during the preseason. The severe leg injury includes a torn hamstring and an avulsion fracture in his knee. It's been reported that he will be out of action until at least December and could potentially miss the entire 2022 NFL season.

#2 - Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold has been locked in a quarterback battle with Baker Mayfield during the preseason. While Mayfield was eventually named the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback for Week 1 and Darnold would serve as his backup.

The Panthers' depth at the quarterback position took a serious hit when Darnold went down with a high ankle sprain during their final preseason game. He is currently projected to miss the next first four to six weeks.

#3 - Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos QB Tim Patrick

Tim Patrick has developed into a solid wide receiver for the Denver Broncos. He has become a consistent contributor to their offense over the last two seasons. He's combined to record 104 receptions for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Patrick was projected for a potential breakout during the 2022 NFL season after the the Broncos acquired Russell Wilson this offseason. Plans have changed for Patrick after he suffered a horrific knee injury. He tore his ACL and has been ruled out for the entire 2022 NFL season.

#4 - Zach Wilson, New York Jets

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is eagerly looking forward to his second season with the New York Jets. His rookie year showed flashes of promising potential, but lacked overall results. Many quarterbacks take a big step forward in year two, and Wilson is looking to be one of them.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ "Bottom line is if you're a Jets fan, it could have been a whole lot worse."



Charles Davis on Jets QB Zach Wilson to miss 2-4 weeks with knee injury. "Bottom line is if you're a Jets fan, it could have been a whole lot worse." Charles Davis on Jets QB Zach Wilson to miss 2-4 weeks with knee injury. https://t.co/rSi8kI0jW2

Wilson's debut will have to wait a bit after he suffered a knee injury during the preseason. He was diagnosed with a torn meniscus and a bone bruise in his knee. While he was fortunate to avoid a season-ending injury, he is expected to miss around a month of action, including Week 1 of the NFL season.

#5 - Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots

New England Patriots CB Malcolm Butler

Malcolm Butler is a legend for the New England Patriots. He spent his first four seasons with them and is best remembered for his game-winning interception in Super Bowl XLIX. He spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but signed with the Patriots during the 2022 NFL offseason to make his triumphant return.

Field Yates @FieldYates The injury settlement negotiated between the Patriots and CB Malcolm Butler is for about 6 regular season weeks.



While Butler can sign with another team at any point now, that settlement suggests he would be available to play around mid-to-late October. The injury settlement negotiated between the Patriots and CB Malcolm Butler is for about 6 regular season weeks. While Butler can sign with another team at any point now, that settlement suggests he would be available to play around mid-to-late October.

Butler's stay with his former team didn't last long. He suffered a hip injury during their first preseason game and was placed on the injury list. He is expected to miss at least six weeks of the regular season, but has been released by the Patriots and is currently a free agent.

