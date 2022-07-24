5 NFL QBs who could sign a $300 million extension in the next two seasons, feat. Joe Burrow

The going rate for an NFL QB is reaching unfathomable heights. Just a few years ago, the NFL world bellyached over the four-year, $128 million dollar deal that was given to quarterback Carson Wentz. In today's day and age, such a deal would be considered a hometown discount.

As the younger crop of signal-callers continue to work tirelessly on their craft, their otherworldly skills are being rewarded. Just a few short months ago, Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson forced his way out of Houston.

Although the talented QB has dealt with a long list of legal issues, the Cleveland Browns bypassed his off-the-field woes. They handed Watson the first fully guaranteed contract in NFL history, officially worth $230 million.

The quarterback market is a perplexing one. In an effort to one up each other while driving up the cost, seemingly every new QB deal gets remarkably bigger. Recently, Kyler Murray inked a multi-year deal worth $500,000 more than Watson's.

Unwilling to start over, owners begrudgingly reach into their deep pockets and pony up to the demands of their signal-callers. With no other enormous QB deals expected to be handed out for the remainder of this offseason, owners are attempting to enjoy their transient reprieve.

That said, there are a number of talented quarterbacks who are waiting to break the current mold and set a new market. This one, in our estimation, will reach the $300 million mark.

So which quarterbacks are likely to not only sign a multi-year deal worth at least $300 million but do so in the next two years? Read on to find out.

Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals were seemingly lifeless as their disappointing 2019 season came to a close. Andy Dalton, their former signal-caller who breathed life into their franchise, had all but lost confidence in himself as his overall abilities began eroding.

In the final year of their partnership, Dalton floundered, finishing the year with two wins under his belt.

Sheepish by the results, the Bengals' horrific season resulted in the franchise landing the number one overall pick. With it, they snagged Joe Burrow. Year one for Burrow was solid, yet incomplete. The former LSU Tiger played in 10 games before crumbling to the turf with a torn ACL. In year two, Burrow truly took off.

In 16 games, Burrow sliced and diced opposing defenses, racking up 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and just 14 interceptions. All the while, Burrow completed 70.4% of his passes.

Although jaw-dropping during the regular season, Burrow carried a once hopeless franchise to the Super Bowl this past season. While they ultimately came up short, bowing out to the LA Rams in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, Burrow established himself as one of the elite signal-callers in the NFL.

Burrow's incredible skill will come with a hefty price tag down the road, something the Bengals should have no issues paying.

Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert’s career at Oregon was nothing to write home about. Sure, Herbert’s numbers were solid, putting up 3,471 passing yards to go along with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions, but nothing truly eye-catching.

While intriguing as a prospect, the Los Angeles Chargers had no idea that their sixth overall pick would morph into one of the best young QBs in the NFL.

After throwing for 4,336 yards and setting the rookie record with 31 touchdowns, Chargers fans became completely confident in Herbert’s ability to lead them to the promised land. After carving up some of the higher echelon defenses that the NFL has to offer this past year, Herbert has officially put the league on notice.

In only his second season, Herbert has already joined the 5,000 passing yard club, throwing for 5,014. The second-year QB also threw 38 touchdowns while completing 65.9% of his passes.

Unless something drastic happens, LA will have no choice but to hand Herbert a blank check and tell him to name his price. The end result should be a contract worth over $300 million.

Mac Jones

Unassuming by nature but willing to learn, Mac Jones smiled gleefully when he was taken with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. According to NFL prognosticators, Jones was considered a can’t miss prospect, one that could be taken with the number one pick.

Regardless of the superlatives that were used to describe Jones’ game, he fell into the waiting hands of Bill Belichick.

Surprisingly placed into the starting lineup from the very beginning, Jones played terrific for a playoff-bound New England Patriots team last year. Jones’ wrapped up his first season as a pro by throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and completed 67.6% of his passes. Additionally, Jones’ was named to the Pro Bowl in his first season under center.

Bereft of any notable names on offense, the Patriots have attempted to revamp their roster on both sides of the ball. Most notably, the Patriots inked former thousand-yard receiver, DeVante Parker.

If Jones continues to progress and keeps the Patriots on the edge of Super Bowl contention, the Patriots will be forced to open up their checkbook and hand Jones a sizable contract.

Trevor Lawrence

There wasn’t a soul alive that didn't believe that Trevor Lawrence wouldn't change life for whatever team was fortunate enough to take him.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, long viewed as one of the most underachieving franchises in the NFL, envisioned Lombardi Trophies and deep playoff runs once they nabbed Lawrence with the number one pick in 2021.

Although juxtaposed favorably to the likes of Peyton Manning, Lawrence played horrifically in year one. While his 3,641 passing yards were impressive, Lawrence’s completion percentage of just 59.6%, paired with just 12 touchdowns and a league-leading 17 interceptions, has left many bemused.

Lawrence, while disappointing, was dealt a bit of an uneven hand. In addition to the innocuous offensive pieces that he was surrounded by, Lawrence dealt with the inept coaching ability of Urban Meyer.

Still blessed with incredible talent, however, Lawrence did flash moments of brilliance on the field. In his first NFL game, the former number one overall pick threw for 319 yards and three scores.

Lawrence, admittedly, has a ton of work to do. Be that as it may, if he lives up to his otherworldly potential, the Jaguars will do whatever it takes to keep him for years to come.

Justin Fields

Year one for Justin Fields was horrific. Although highly touted coming out of college, Fields struggled once he was officially handed the starting gig just a few games into the 2021 NFL season.

On the year, Fields completed just 58.9% of his passes, while throwing for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns. The Chicago Bears, unsurprisingly, struggled due to Fields’ mediocre production, winning only two of his 10 total starts.

Regardless of his ups and downs, Fields had a few encouraging moments. Against the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago may have come up short but their loss shouldn't be pinned onto the shoulders of Fields. He threw for 285 yards, completed 66.7% of his passes, and rushed for 35 yards.

During his college days, Fields was incredible. In 2019, Fields wrapped up his second season at Ohio State with 3,273 passing yards while completing 67.2% of his passes. He also threw 41 touchdown scores and just three interceptions.

In year two, Fields won't have a ton of offensive help. Still, if he can improve considerably and play closer to the dual-threat version of himself that was in college, the Bears could have their quarterback of the future standing before them.

