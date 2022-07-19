5 NFL QBs with the most pressure on their shoulders in 2022 featuring Tua Tagovailoa

As the NFL offseason rages on, there are a handful of quarterbacks who are attempting to prove they are the right fit for their franchise.

NFL quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert, while young, have proven their worth. Veteran NFL QBs seemingly on their way out, such as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, will always have pressure on their shoulders. Considering their consistency and resumes, they should be absolved from any true questions surrounding their game.

Outside of the aforementioned crop, there is a group of NFL signal-callers who will be facing an unrelenting amount of pressure all year long. Forced to work on their game during the offseason, many of these NFL QBs will either end the new league year as their team's unquestioned leader or will be forced to look for work elsewhere. Let's take a look at which NFL QBs will be under the most pressure this year.

#5 Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has been touted as the man who will single-handedly pull the New York Jets out of NFL damnation and into relevance. Taken with the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, Wilson received high praise, including comparisons to former league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Wilson, by and large, struggled in his first year playing underneath New York's intense scrutiny. With every errant throw, Jets fans moaned loudly in Wilson’s direction. As his first season came to a disappointing close, Wilson’s numbers told a horrific story. In 13 starts, Wilson completed just 55.6% of his passes for a total of 2,334 yards. The baby-faced QB also threw for just nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The media tabloids have lit up Wilson since his rookie year came to an end. Whether fairly or unfairly, Wilson will be asked to perform in a major way this year. The Jets, unfortunately for Wilson, haven't done him any favors in terms of offensive weapons.

Still, his erratic play won’t be tolerated for another season. With the 2023 NFL Draft class expected to be stockpiled with franchise-level QBs, Wilson could be relegated to the bench if he doesn't make massive strides in his development.

#4 Tua Tagovailoa

Heralded as the next Drew Brees, the decision to grab Tua Tagovailoa seemed like a smart move by the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Although small in stature and injury-prone, Tua was a pinpoint passer in college with pristine pocket awareness.

Hoping that Tua would push their franchise over the winning edge, Miami has been bitterly disappointed with his production thus far. The accuracy that Tua was once lauded for has been present in the pros. His unwillingness, however, to push the ball down the field, paired with injuries, has left the Miami wondering if they made the right decision.

Although Tua was dangled in trade talks centered around Deshaun Watson, the Dolphins decided against pulling the trigger. Instead, Miami has gone all in. With a long list of moves they readily executed in the offseason, none was bigger than the addition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill, of course, has been named to six consecutive Pro Bowls, three All-Pro squads, and has spent the last handful of seasons playing a huge role in the Kansas City Chiefs becoming an NFL powerhouse.

Miami, in turn, will expect Tua to carry them over the postseason finish line. If he doesn't, Miami will almost assuredly get rid of him.

#3 Ryan Tannehill

The book on Ryan Tannehill has seemingly already been written. During his time as a Miami Dolphin, Tannehill, to his credit, pumped out impressive numbers on a weekly basis. He threw for over 4,000 yards in 2016 and 2017. Although Tannehill improved on his statistics yearly, Miami finished with a winning record only once.

Once Tannehill made his way to the Tennessee Titans, the immensely talented QB was determined to prove that those NFL prognosticators were wrong in their assessment.

In three seasons, Tannehill has shed some of those erroneous statements surrounding his game. The former Pro Bowl QB has led Tennessee to three consecutive postseason appearances. However, Tannehill’s group has been bounced far earlier than many were expecting.

More will be expected from Tannehill during this upcoming season. The team shrewdly drafted Malik Willis, a dual-threat QB with tremendous upside. Also, Tannehill will march into the season without his best weapon, wide receiver A.J. Brown. If Tannehill isn’t successful this year and improves on his overall ability to push the Titans closer to a Lombardi trophy, his successor could be waiting in the wings.

#4 Matt Ryan

A spot in the pro football Hall of Fame appears to be in the cards for quarterback Matt Ryan. In 14 incredibly productive seasons, Ryan has completed 5,242 passes, good for seventh of all-time, thrown for 59,735 yards, good for eighth of all-time, and 367 passing touchdowns, currently pegging him in the ninth slot in that category.

Yet, no matter how proud Ryan is of his numbers, he considers them extraneous as he gazes upon his ringless fingers. With the Atlanta Falcons going nowhere fast, the Indianapolis Colts swung a trade that will now see Ryan step in as their new QB.

After watching the Carson Wentz experiment crash and burn, the Colts are convinced that Ryan is the man to lead them to championship prosperity. On paper, the Colts have it all. Last season, they had the ninth-ranked offense, spearheaded by rushing leader Jonathan Taylor. The Colts also ended their nine-win season as the ninth-ranked defense.

Seemingly the last piece to the Colts championship puzzle, the former league MVP will be under a ton of pressure all year long.

#1 Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence was viewed as the bright and shiny object in the 2021 NFL Draft. His name, before playing a single snap in the league, was being compared to some of the all-time greats, including Peyton Manning.

The Jacksonville Jaguars considered Lawrence a no-brainer selection and quickly nabbed him. Although Lawrence was looked upon as the panacea, he struggled immensely. Lawrence may have thrown for 3,641 yards, but he completed just 59.6% of his passes and threw only 12 touchdowns. He was also awful when it came to taking care of the ball, as he led the league in interceptions with 17.

Most of the blame was placed at the feet of Urban Meyer, their disgraced former head coach. With Meyer out of the building, Lawrence will have the weight of the world on his shoulders. If Lawrence doesn't perform and lead the Jaguars to more than just three victories in his second season, his staying power will be questioned.

