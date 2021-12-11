5 NFL QBs undeserving of their current contracts

Finding a franchise QB is one of the hardest things to do in the NFL. Even when some QBs seem to be playing lights out for a season, they begin to waiver in their abilities to deliver consecutive successful seasons, leaving teams to shop for new talent via the draft or free agency.

The NFL has effectively turned into a more pass-heavy type of scheme, and a QB that can lead their teams to victories matters more than ever. That being said, sometimes QBs don't work out in the way they are supposed to.

Here are five NFL QBs who are undeserving of their contracts.

Which NFL QB should not be getting their current contract?

#5 - Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is supposed to be the franchise quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but has gone through too many up and down moments in his career that it doesn't seem like he should be with the team for that much longer.

Currently, Garoppolo is earning $27.5 million a year on his $137.5 million dollar contract. However, the 49ers are only 6-6 and are looking like they could possibly fall out of playoff contention. Garoppolo has long been linked to being traded and will likely see that happen in the offseason. Garoppolo is currently 19th out of active QBs with yards (2,641) and TDs (15).

#4 - Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill could be a dual threat if there is a more capable quarterback that is running the show. Hill and Jameis Winston could have remained a dangerous pairing, but Winston has been lost to a torn ACL.

Hill was given a $40 million dollar extension, which left many wondering why. Hill was injured as of late and threw four interceptions during the Saints' important game against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday. He currently makes $10 million annually on his new extension, effectively putting him over the amount that Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray make. Hill can run well, but his passing attack needs work should he become the newest face for the Saints.

