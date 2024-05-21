5 NFL QBs who will have a better year than Trevor Lawrence in 2024 feat. Jared Goff

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 5 NFL QBs who will have a better year than Trevor Lawrence in 2024 feat. Jared Goff

5 NFL QBs who will have a better year than Trevor Lawrence in 2024 feat. Jared Goff

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 21, 2024 23:47 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence 2024 NFL season predictions

Trevor Lawrence hasn't quite lived up to his massive expectations when he was selected as the first overall pick in the NFL draft three years ago by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was projected to be a generational talent, and while he still might be, he has turned in just one impressive season and two relatively disappointing years.

While some of his regression can surely be explained by injuries last season, he still took quite a step back from when he advanced during the NFL playoffs the year before. He appears to have a strong chance of getting back on track this season, but Trevor Lawrence will likely have a worse season than the following five quarterbacks, even if he's at his best.

Trevor Lawrence will likely trail these 5 QBs in 2024

Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence

#1 - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has firmly cemented himself as the undisputed best quarterback currently in the NFL. His three Super Bowl rings and two NFL MVP awards also already have him climbing the rankings of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He is a safe bet to have a better season than Trevor Lawrence this year or any other QB.

#2 - Josh Allen

Josh Allen has accounted for more total touchdowns across the past four years than any other player in the NFL. He has done so with his rare combination of elite rushing skills and massive arm talent. Despite losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis during the offseason, his unique skillset suggests that he will continue to be one of the most dominant players in the league.

#3 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is one of just three active quarterbacks, along with Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, to have won multiple NFL MVP awards during their careers so far. He is already among the best rushing quarterbacks in NFL history based on his consistently dominant statistics in the ground game. After making it to the AFC Championship Game last year, he's a solid pick to have another excellent season in 2024.

#4 - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott finished last season as the runner-up to Lamar Jackson in the NFL MVP award voting. He was also selected to his first All-Pro team and appears to be trending up. Returning to the same offense on a loaded Dallas Cowboys team, he seems primed for another big season this year.

#5 - Jared Goff

Jared Goff has quietly been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL for the Detroit Lions. Over the past two years, he has totaled more than 9,000 yards and 59 touchdowns. He also reached the NFC Conference Championship game last year. The Lions are returning almost their entire roster from last season, so Goff is in a good position for another strong performance.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी