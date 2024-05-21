5 NFL QBs who will have a better year than Trevor Lawrence in 2024 feat. Jared Goff

Trevor Lawrence hasn't quite lived up to his massive expectations when he was selected as the first overall pick in the NFL draft three years ago by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was projected to be a generational talent, and while he still might be, he has turned in just one impressive season and two relatively disappointing years.

While some of his regression can surely be explained by injuries last season, he still took quite a step back from when he advanced during the NFL playoffs the year before. He appears to have a strong chance of getting back on track this season, but Trevor Lawrence will likely have a worse season than the following five quarterbacks, even if he's at his best.

Trevor Lawrence will likely trail these 5 QBs in 2024

#1 - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has firmly cemented himself as the undisputed best quarterback currently in the NFL. His three Super Bowl rings and two NFL MVP awards also already have him climbing the rankings of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He is a safe bet to have a better season than Trevor Lawrence this year or any other QB.

#2 - Josh Allen

Josh Allen has accounted for more total touchdowns across the past four years than any other player in the NFL. He has done so with his rare combination of elite rushing skills and massive arm talent. Despite losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis during the offseason, his unique skillset suggests that he will continue to be one of the most dominant players in the league.

#3 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is one of just three active quarterbacks, along with Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, to have won multiple NFL MVP awards during their careers so far. He is already among the best rushing quarterbacks in NFL history based on his consistently dominant statistics in the ground game. After making it to the AFC Championship Game last year, he's a solid pick to have another excellent season in 2024.

#4 - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott finished last season as the runner-up to Lamar Jackson in the NFL MVP award voting. He was also selected to his first All-Pro team and appears to be trending up. Returning to the same offense on a loaded Dallas Cowboys team, he seems primed for another big season this year.

#5 - Jared Goff

Jared Goff has quietly been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL for the Detroit Lions. Over the past two years, he has totaled more than 9,000 yards and 59 touchdowns. He also reached the NFC Conference Championship game last year. The Lions are returning almost their entire roster from last season, so Goff is in a good position for another strong performance.